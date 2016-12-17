Just in time for the holidays, the Media Research Center introduces a new charity that people can make donations to.
From the website: “For the price of a pumpkin spice latte per week, you can help these snowflakes find solace in their safe spaces, far away from microaggressions and campus triggers like conservative ideas, facts, logic, or any opposing views.”
If this project succeeds, then perhaps it can be expanded to include a larger population in need of help.
That larger group being TRUMP VOTERS!
“far away from…facts, logic, or any opposing views.”
Well DR, you really are sticking your foot in the liberal bear trap. Go for it.
“You will find that we expect members of our community to be engaged in rigorous debate, discussion and even disagreement. At times this may challenge you and even cause discomfort. Our commitment to academic freedom means that we do not support so-called ‘trigger warnings,’ we do not cancel invited speakers because their topics might prove controversial, and we do not condone the creation of intellectual ‘safe spaces’ where individuals can retreat from ideas and perspectives at odds with their own.”-Ellison
150 faculty members disagree. I’ll stick with Ellison.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2016/08/30/so-you-like-the-university-of-chicagos-rejection-of-safe-spaces-for-students-consider-this/?utm_term=.f53471bcbe5f
mark twain was the master of satire, and spoke on the matter of dunderheads of all stripes beautifully. Suggest reading twain and also the humorist Will Rogers who said, lol, a man without a mind, can make it up pretty quickly.
As we see a little more often than is good for such a person and for us.
