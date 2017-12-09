Posted by Dr. Arif Ahmad on Dec 9, 2017 in Inspiration and Living, Religion, Society |

For the sake of heavens, for heaven’s sake

“The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict”

(Originally posted July 2014)

The world bleeds around this most chronic ill

The mother of all conflicts

For such little space, a tiny area on the map

The history of hatred is mind-boggling

The central issue, the bottom line, is NOT ENOUGH LAND,

LAND which the World can help create over the sea

Or little some the expansive neighbors can graciously add

If Abraham was to come alive today

Would he not gather his entire family and probably say

“Do it over, do it better, step it up.”

“Come on people, get your act together, enough is enough.”

Albeit

Would his say in this day still carry any weight?

Moses, Jesus, Muhammad

How do I feel they are faring up there?

How do you think they are holding out?

Content, ecstatic, full of joy?

Or disappointed, dejected, thoroughly annoyed?

You are so wrong, I am so right

And together we create

For the sake of heavens, for heaven’s sake

Unending bloodshed, this never ending plight

Never pausing, never thinking

That at the end of the day

It is the same genes, the same blood on both sides of the aisle

One Big Unhappy Family

Where misery is shared and so is the destiny

