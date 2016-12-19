Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov has been shot at an art exhibition in the Turkish capital of Ankara, according to reports in several Turkish media outlets. Images showing Karlov on the ground have spread on social media after he was apparently shot, reported Turkish news site Hurriyet. The site quoted a statement from the Russian…
I feel terrible for Karlov’s family. This is no way to fight injustice.
That being said….it would be nice if someone would step up and stop the mass murder being committed by Syria, Russia and Turkey in Syria…at what point does this start to look like genocide?
It started to look like genocide almost a year ago. Now it actually is.
They all ain’t angels in Mosul either.