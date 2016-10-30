Republish
Reprint

In her Wall Street Journal article The Week They Decided He Was Crazy, Peggy Noonan ends with this observation about the future of the USA:

“I end with a new word, at least new to me. A friend called it to my attention. It speaks of the moment we’re in. It is kakistocracy, from the Greek. It means government by the worst persons, by the least qualified or most unprincipled. We’re on our way there, aren’t we? We’re going to have to make our way through it together.”

Noonan is correct. No matter who is elected President this year, the result will be the same: America will be turned into a kakistocracy.

As I say in an previous post, the choice between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is a choice between the lesser of two weasels.

Weasels Trump and Clinton

If I didn’t know better, I’d think that this year’s presidential contest were a Zucker Brothers movie. I keep expecting police detective Frank Drebin to burst in and arrest both Clinton and Trump.

Democrats can take consolation in the fact that Clinton’s corruption was hidden from them at the start of their Party’s nomination contest. Who knew that Clinton was a graduate of the Richard M. Nixon School of Morality?

Republicans, however, can’t take such consolation. As Republican pollster Frank Luntz has said, this election “should have been a slam dunk for the GOP.” As Walter Shapiro puts it, “The undeniable truth is that Trump has already lost an election that a rational Republican might well have won.”

It’s too bad that the GOP didn’t nominate a rational Republican.

Although some professional pundits have already called the election for Clinton, the election isn’t over yet. As crazy as this contest has been, anything is still possible.

If Clinton did win, the Trumpkins wouldn’t let the contest be over. Doyle McManus explains why:

“In 1964, amid an earlier conservative insurgency, historian Richard Hofstadter wrote a classic essay, “The Paranoid Style in American Politics.” Hofstadter wasn’t writing about mental illness, he explained, but “the use of paranoid modes of expression by more or less normal people.”

Its characteristics, he wrote, include a belief that the political system is rigged and that malign conspiracies are at work to thwart the popular will. That kind of thinking rises in “a confrontation of opposed interests which are (or are felt to be) totally irreconcilable, and thus by nature not susceptible to the normal political processes of bargain and compromise,” he wrote.

But in most campaigns, such sentiments belong to the fringe. This year, the Republican nominee has made them his central theme.”

The Trumpkins’ paranoia is made worse by the kind of hysteria being promoted by Notre Dame professor John Gaski. He writes, “There appear to be three particular policy consequences of a Hillary Clinton presidency that individually would be sufficient to extinguish the United States of America.”

In a 2014 column Gaski writes, “It appears as though the American masses may have become too ignorant for our nation to be able to survive.”

In other words, the USA is doomed, DOOMED I tell ya!

Granted, some paranoia is to be expected during any political contest, but the level of the paranoia currently coming from the political Right is amazing. It is enough to make one get out the popcorn as if one were watching a movie.

I’m just waiting for the end of the movie, when the men in white coats come to take away the main characters.

This current political movie is a sequel to the one that came out after the 2000 presidential election, the one in which Florida Democrats had to seek counseling. They couldn’t handle the fact that Albert Arnold Gore, Junior lost in Florida after he tried to win by violating the U.S. Constitution.

At least those Democrats sought psychological help for themselves. One wonders if Trump’s supporters will do the same if Trump loses.

David Robertson
Click here for reuse options!
Copyright 2016 The Moderate Voice
  • Markus1

    I think that we would all benefit both personally and as a nation if we chill out a bit. No, the apocalypse will not happen tomorrow. Remember when we were all going to die from Ebola? Shark attacks, ISIS headcutters, and Mexican gangsters are all overrated.
    The US is strong and resilient. I lived through the murders of JFK, RFK, and MLK. Saw Nixon resign. Saw a President nearly go down over a consensual relationship. Saw the two towers fall. The lesson I learned is keep calm; it’s all going to be good.
    Enough preaching. The Cubs are coming up to bat. The Cubs are in the World Series, and all is well on earth.

    • JSpencer

      “The Cubs are in the World Series”

      At the moment anyway… 😉

  • Slamfu

    Noonan is correct. No matter who is elected President this year, the result will be the same: America will be turned into a kakistocracy.

    I disagree and here’s why. The Democrats have a strong track record of policies that work, and the Republicans have a strong track record of policies that don’t. At the end of the day when it comes to our leaders and particularly our Presidents, you look at how things went on their watch. It’s not an episode of “American Idol” where people phone in their opinions on people, there are actual objective metrics regarding their performance that can be measured and compared, and if you actually do that, the difference between the two is quite easily apparent. And it’s the difference between competence and incompetence.

    Another interesting thing to note is that while they GOP’s policies seem to consistently fail, they have zero interest in altering them or using the actual results of their ideas to inform their decisions to make better plans. Making a mistake once is not necessarily a sure sign of incompetence, but repeating the same mistakes while self righteously claiming you know what you are doing is. George W. Bush heralded the greatest economic collapse since the last time we had a Republican administration with a Republican Congress 80 years earlier. And even then Mitt Romney in 2012 and McCain in 2008 were STILL proposing doubling down on said policies. It was pretty staggering.

    And now we have had 8 years of digging ourselves out of that hole, the Obama administration having overseen the longest run of continual growth ever, with Clinton’s ideas more or less paralleling the policies he used to keep things on track, policies in line with successful Democratic administrations of years past. I would be very surprised to see a complete meltdown occur, in fact it would be a huge surprise given the relative track records. So I fail to see how electing either candidate results in a kakistocracy.

    • JSpencer

      Thanks for another debunking Slam. Amazing how people are willing to ignore actual records of governing, it’s almost as though history doesn’t exist!

  • dduck

    Noonan’s wrong
    Short version- Nah, avoid: “Chicken Little Syndrome”

  • Pingback: geld verdienen()

  • Pingback: DMPK Studies()