Posted by Clay Jones on Aug 14, 2018 in Cartoons, Politics |

Reality Show Lowlife (Cartoon and Column)

Donald Trump called Steve Bannon “sloppy” and says he “lost his mind.” He accused Michael Cohen of engaging in illegal activity while his lawyer says he’s a liar. Now, he calls Omarosa Manigault Newman “wacky,” a “lowlife,” and just this morning, a “dog.”

What do these three people have in common? They all worked for Donald Trump, who used to give them high praise. Now, they’re almost as much of an enemy as the free press.

Omarosa is about to release a book titled “Unhinged,” which describes Trump as such. It also accuses the White House of coaching him to lie every day, and that he’s a racist. I was surprised too. He needs coaching to lie?

White House spokesgoon Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted the media for giving Omarosa credibility, despite not giving it to her in the past when she worked in the White House….you know. When the Trump administration was giving her credibility.

The press is not giving Omarosa credibility, just lots of coverage. They cover Trump 24/7 too, yet the White House complains that it’s all negative.

Sanders is right about one thing though. Omarosa shouldn’t be believed just from her word. She’s a liar who will do and say anything to be in the spotlight. She’s contradicted herself multiple times in the past, and even as recently as this week. While she attacks Trump now, she once sang his praises, even after supposedly knowing for a fact that he’s a racist. In fact, she was hired by him four times.

Which brings us to Trump and the White House’s credibility. Trump hired her four times. Why did he hire a “wacky dog” four times? Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah attempted to discredit Omarosa months ago by saying they have fired her four times.

First, the White House did not fire her four times. Donald Trump fired her four times, yes. But, the White House is not an extension of the Trump Organization. Second, while Omarosa is indeed a liar, so is Donald Trump.

Omarosa also has tapes. We have heard the one of Chief-of-Staff John Kelly firing Omarosa and issuing a veiled threat that she better play nice because it would be horrible if she faced “pretty significant legal issues,” which is just a tad more professional than threatening to break her kneecaps. We’ve also heard the tape of Trump pretending to be surprised and upset she was fired. Omarosa claims she’s heard a tape of Trump using the N-word, but we haven’t heard it yet and maybe we never will, if it even exists.

The thing is, do we really need a tape to believe the man who praised Nazis, described nations where brown people come from as “shitholes,” throws brown babies in jail, calls Mexicans “rapists and murderers,” promulgated the birther campaign, pardoned racist Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and called for the death penalty for exonerated black and Latino teenagers, is a racist?

If the tape actually does exist, will it change anything? Trump supporters will deny it, excuse it, defend it, and then be proud of it. If mocking a handicapped reporter and saying a POW wasn’t a war hero, then why should using the N-word discourage his base? At the most, it’ll just be another confirmation that for everyone who supports Trump, racism is not a deal breaker.

Trump tweeted that he wanted Kelly to work it out with Omarosa because she said “GREAT things” about him. Great things? How’d she not land a cabinet position? He also tweeted, “I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa,” but that ship sailed a long time ago.

One thing we should all agree on is that the White House is no place for a reality TV show lowlife.

