President Donald Trump made a brilliant move when he ordered the U.S. military to make a missile attack on the Shayrat airfield in Syria’s Homs province.

First, in his explanation of his order, President Trump highlights Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s latest victims:

“Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of god should ever suffer such horror.”

Second, in his explanation of his order, President Trump takes an indirect swipe at the Obama Administration:

“Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically.”

Third, President Trump ordered the attack right after Hillary Clinton stated that such an attack should be made.

Yahoo! News quotes Clinton as saying, “I really believe that we should have and still should take out his [Assad’s] air fields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people.”

Now, if liberals and Democrats complain about the attack, then President Trump can reply, “I did just what Hillary Clinton said should be done.”

Fourth, by ordering the attack, President Trump demonstrated that he is not Vladimir Putin’s puppet.

From CBS News: “Russia, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s most important backer on the world stage, condemned early Friday a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airbase as “an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law.” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement that Putin believes President Trump ordered the strikes under a “far-fetched pretext.””

Fifth, by ordering the attack, President Trump sent a message to the government of North Korea: If North Korea attacks America or America’s allies, then Pyongyang will be turned into rubble.



No, not that rubble. Sheesh!

Click here for reuse options!