President Polymath

America is in luck but doesn’t know it. The nation has a president with unparalleled knowledge in every field, from science to math to engineering to literature to pre-Raphaelite poetry to post-Impressionistic art to military tactics and so forth. If you don’t believe it, just ask him. He will tell you that he’s an expert in everything and superior to any of the advisers he’s had. During the campaign, he said he was more knowledgeable than America’s generals and had a secret plan to defeat ISIS. And when asked about advisers said that he was his own expert. That’s because he’s smarter than anyone he knows. The amazing thing is that he’s unable to read so he accumulates information by watching programs on television. Fox News is his major source. But his memory is so prodigious he can remember everything he’s ever heard.

Not only is his memory superb, he is also able to integrate all the knowledge he has in different fields to come up with innovative ideas for the country. That was how decided before the campaign that building a wall at the southern border was the only way to keep immigrants out. Even though statistics have shown that Mexican immigration to the U.S. has fallen precipitously over the last decade and more Mexicans are leaving than coming in, President Trump says that is fake news. Of course if the wall is constructed, Mexicans in this country who want to leave won’t be able to. But Trump knows for certain that Mexican rapists and drug dealers are still infiltrating our southern border in massive numbers. Trump knows what is true and what is false. He knew that his inauguration crowd was larger than that of any other president and the protest march in Washington the next day. He knew that he beat

Hillary Clinton in the popular vote, if all the illegal votes had not been counted. Trump has also determined through his vast store of knowledge that trade wars are good and that they are easy to win. Thus the tariffs he imposed unilaterally, without input from the top economists who were opposed, will be good for the economy and good for the stock market. The little bumps we’ve seen in the markets recently will just be temporary.

Trump also knows that global warming is a hoax, likely perpetrated by the Chinese to disrupt our economy. But our fossil fuel reserves are enormous, so why not use them. That was the same question he asked about the employing nuclear weapons. If we have so many nuclear weapons, he said, why can’t we use them. Such a smart man, this Trump.

So many of Trump’s great ideas just ‘explode’ out of his brain spontaneously, unimpeded by his advisors. He just comes up with them on the fly. And some of the things he says are merely a diversion to trick our adversaries when he knows he will never follow through with them. In fact, at times, he tries to seem ignorant about some issue on purpose, so that people will underestimate him. And all the time, his mind is busy, figuring out the best type of action to take.

To prove how smart he is, Trump said he is willing to take an IQ test measuring his intelligence against any opponent. I’m not quite sure how he would do this since he can’t read. Maybe it would be an oral IQ test. But so far, no one has come forward to challenge him. That’s probably because they all realize how smart he is and don’t want to lose to him. Just ask him a question about anything and you’ll be impressed about his fund of knowledge. What’s the capital of Ethiopia? What’s the fifth planet from the sun? How many branches are there of the federal government? What’s the largest nation in South America? What’s the lightest element? Trump will know!

Resurrecting Democracy

