Posted by Patrick Holman, TMV Movie Critic on Jun 12, 2018 in Movie Reviews |

Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word (2018)

Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word is the latest project from Academy Award nominee, filmmaker, and documentarian Wim Wenders. Pope Francis lends a friendly hand to audiences, inspiring and, even, commanding them to be better people in this world.

Taking advantage of his popularity, extending far beyond those who are Catholic, Wenders has given Pope Francis the platform to personally appeal to the public and warn them about certain dangers in this world, such as greed, overconsumption, and poverty. Francis’ stark warnings allow the viewer to reflect on their world and he makes clear that everybody is responsible and nobody is innocent of the world’s problems. However, through these lectures, Pope Francis offers hope and gives a vision of when people work together to solve these ailments.

Of particular interest is when viewers follow Pope Francis around the world, in Europe, Latin America, the United States and elsewhere. The following he has gained and the love and popularity he enjoys is touching as he tries to build bridges between others. Some moments, such as when he meets with prisoners in Philadelphia or refugees in their camps, are emotional and have brought audience members to tears. When the film comes to a close, applause may break out.

Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word is an evenly paced experience with a score that complements the story effectively. Its visuals pull you in and keep you engaged and, as Pope Francis speaks and looks into the audience’s eyes, you feel as if you are there, actually sitting with him. This film is an excellent sermon for the masses, of all faiths, politics, and nationalities.

This review originally appeared on Salt Lake Film Review

