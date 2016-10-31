Republish
How very sad, but at the same time not surprising in this nightmare of an election year, that one of humanity’s oldest problems — men’s little appendages getting them in big trouble — threatens to dominate the closing days of the presidential campaign.

We’re actually talking about three appendages here.

There is Donald Trump’s appendage, he who has bragged about its yuge-ness and his innumerable unsolicited groppages, which at last count had resulted in sexual predation accusations by a dozen victims in the wake of the Access Hollywood hot-mic video that lubricated Hillary Clinton’s commanding lead.

There is Anthony Weiner’s appendage, he who is the former U.S. representative and estranged husband of top Clinton aide and confidante Huma Abedin and has a well-documented inability to control his less savory appetites after numerous sexting scandals, the latest involving a 15-year-old girl that got the FBI’s attention.

There also is James Comey’s appendage, he who despite being warned by the Justice Department not to create the impression of meddling in the election, went public about an FBI investigation concerning emails found on Weiner’s computer although Comey had not read those emails, it is not known if they contain national security material, or whether they are duplicates of emails the bureau examined in its previous investigation and semi-exoneration of Clinton.

The Republicans who bullied Comey into blabbing on Friday afternoon in what The New York Times‘ Paul Krugman calls an especially malevolent example of “working the refs,” sensed that this was their last best opportunity to slow if not halt the Clinton juggernaut, should be feeling a whole lot less chuff today.

And Comey should be feeling a great deal of discomfort having so ingloriously stepped on his own appendage in drawing the FBI into an election campaign when it is supposed to remain above all that.

More clear-headed Republicans (all two or three of them) will be returning to earth because:

* Some 21 million people already have cast ballots, with Clinton widely regarded as having received a majority of those votes.

* Clinton’s hold on an Electoral College runaway remains assured even though the length of her coattails is not.

* The FBI’s Weiner probe (it seems you just can’t avoid sexually loaded phrases) may only tangentially involve “Lying Hillary.”

* The media focus has shifted from the Republicans’ “this is bigger than Watergate” hysteria to Comey’s conduct and Clinton’s blistering counterattack.

* The knowledge that Justice Department officials are as furious with Comey as Clinton and her fellow Democrats are.

Comey had set himself up for the Friday fiasco when he parted with usual FBI practice in July by publicly defending the bureau’s work on the “exhaustive” Clinton email investigation although no charges had been filed and the investigation had been closed. Comey did rebuke Clinton as being “extremely careless” in using a private email address and server.

When Comey’s deputies informed him last Thursday that a trove of emails that may be linked to Clinton’s private email server had been found in the course of the Weiner investigation, he faced a dilemma: Inform Congress or delay doing so despite his pledges of “transparency” when the FBI first undertook the Clinton investigation.

History will judge that Comey made the wrong call with Election Day a mere 11 days away and the Clinton emails having remained front and center in the Trump campaign’s unrelenting attacks on her trustworthiness. The impression that Comey was indeed meddling in the election is unavoidable. He then compounded his mess by telling FBI employees in a memo that he hoped his announcement had not created “a misleading impression” when it did exactly that.

The developments are manna for a news media anxious for a development — any development — that would interrupt the Clinton coasting-to-victory narrative.

Most voters, on the other hand, have made up their minds. The election already is over for them and Hillary Clinton will be the next president.


  • JSpencer

    It’s easy to believe we’ve established a system of government with enough checks and balances to protect it from human failings, after all, it’s lasted for well over two centuries, but as we see, all it takes is sufficient human weakness and lust for power to put it all in jeopardy. It’s also easy to see what is happening here, but hard to know what the cure will be. So many people in positions of power have lost touch with, or chosen to reject the standards that have kept the country healthy. And for too many of the voters it’s devolved into he said she said, tit for tat, with no sense of proportion or grasp of right vs. wrong. Tribalism, ignorance, self-promotion, fear and stupidity are the real enemy, and that enemy appears to be on the rise. I’m sick to death of it, and please don’t anyone tell me to be strong or take heart. I’ll take heart when I see actions that address the problem. I’m disgusted with the whole shooting match. If ever there was a time for people of courage and integrity to rise up against this enemy, it is now.

    • KP

      don’t anyone tell me to be strong or take heart.

      You are being strong and taking heart.

    • The Ohioan

      @JS Very well said. We’ve been on this slippery slope since McCarthy and each would-be king that comes along seems worse than any before. With Trump we have finally hit rock bottom. Our only saving grace is that he is too dumb and incompetent to survive the final leap into fascism.

      He has, though, paved the way for the next smarter and more competent demagogue and it is going to require more than sitting around wringing our hands if we are to recover. It’s up to each and every one of us to make an effort, uncomfortable and costly as that might be, to attack this problem before we go under. This forum would be a good place to inform each other of ways to do that. Onward and upward!

      • dduck

        On 10/31, beware of: “Chicken Little Syndrome” Boo 🙂

        • The Ohioan

          Beware the Cruz missile in 2020. Boo 🙂

          • dduck

            Agree: But sleaze loses

      • Robert P. Coutinho

        “Worst case scenarios are optimistic.” R. A. Heinlein, The Notebooks of Lazarus Long

        To paraphrase: Rock Bottom is far better than some alternatives.

      • JSpencer

        “Onward and upward!”

        Always good advice Ohio, and the only sane alternative to the willful, rushed entropy being hawked by the usual suspects. 🙂

  • KP

    First, send comments to Hillary.

    Then, the DOJ and Lynch and Bill on the tarmac.

    Then President Obama and Huma and others.

    Comey appears to be the last person on the list to be scolded.

    • Shaun Mullen

      Correct except for Obama. We would not be at this juncture had it not been for Trump and Clinton-Weiner.

      • KP

        Agree. I would remove President Obama’s name from that comment if I could. He appears to be one of the sane people in the room. My two cents, it feels like he mislead us relative to his knowing about Hillary’s private server. Chalk it up to politics.

        Since I brought up Hillary’s ‘private server’, it’s fair to point out I never mentioned Clinton’s Weiner.

        I will leave squishy bits out of the discussion going forward

        EDIT: I see you wrote Clinton-Weiner, not something relating to Bill’s wiener.

        My mistake.

      • dduck

        All HC pushed, Huma on Weiner.

        • KP

          Yer killin’ me … 🙂

          • KP

            Huma appears to have trusted her mentors advice.

            Choose your mentors wisely.

            Lots of women marry the ‘wrong’ man.
            Lots of men marry the ‘wrong’ woman.

            That is not a political deal breaker.

            It may be a marriage deal breaker

  • Sal Monela

    “Hillary Clinton will be the next president.” I wish Shaun that I still believed that was going to happen. However, for reasons that I simply fail to understand, Trump was gaining momentum before this bomb hit her campaign. I fear that this will be a death blow for her and that we will be saddled with Donald for the next four years and many who voted for him (at least those not living in the alternative universe) will come to regret it.

    • JSpencer

      Sal, if Trump is elected, then I’m either going to drop off the grid as a politically minded citizen and give up on the electorate once and for all, or I’ll turn into a raging, take-no-prisoners patriot and likely compromise my health by doing so. At this point I don’t know which has less appeal. 😉 I hope I don’t have to find out.

