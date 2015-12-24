Republish
In its Lie of the Year post fact-check website Politifact.com puts the Trump campaign in perspective.

Norman Ornstein, a scholar at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, sees a couple of forces that have been at play for years when it comes to Trump: the desensitization to inflammatory rhetoric, the assault on science and expertise, and the increasing reliance on partisan media.

“Trump came into an environment that was ripe for bombastic, inflammatory, outrageous statements without having to suffer the consequences,” Ornstein said.

Amos Kiewe, a professor of communications at Syracuse University, has written books about the rhetoric of Ronald Reagan and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. He said Trump relies on bluster to make points. “In a roundabout-way, it reminds me of rule No. 7 of persuasion,” Kiewe said. “If the facts are on your side, then hammer the fact; if the opinions are on your side then, hammer the opinions; and if neither the facts nor the opinions are on your side, then hammer the table.”

As of Monday, Trump was in first place among Republican-leaning voters with 34 percent support, according to Real Clear Politics’ national polling average. Experts speculate that this is because Trump’s supporters, like their candidate, don’t mind the hyperbole.

While that lead is outwardly impressive in 2015, it remains to be seen what will happen in 2016, when voters actually cast their ballots.

Ornstein noted that even if 30 to 40 percent of Republican-leaning voters support Trump, that’s still a fraction of the overall electorate. And outside his party, Trump’s misstatements may come back to haunt him.

“Clearly a lot of voters still care about the truth. What we don’t know at this point is what share that is. But I have to remain a skeptic that (Trump) can win the general election,” Ornstein said. “In the general election, the loose connection that he, or many other candidates, have to the truth becomes a problem.”

Trump seems aware of this, as he writes in The Art of the Deal:

“You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.”

Cross-posted from The Sensible Center

http://thesensiblecentercom.blogspot.com/2015/12/politifact-puts-trump-in-perspective.html

Ballard Burgher
  • Thanks, Ballard! There are few political analysts that I respect as much as Norm Ornstein! He is the definitive voice on the US Congress- and has been on the scene long enough to spot the trends. Anyone who has ever listened to talk radio for a few hours can spot the rhetoric that Trump supporters are responding so aggressively to. Trump may be a chump but he’s no dummy! He knows his audience!

    • I am a fan of Ornstein’s too, Kim. When he described the GOP as “an insurgent outlier in American politics…ideologically extreme; scornful of compromise; unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence and science; and dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition” I knew the party had officially gone around the bend.

      Happy Holidays!

  • dduck

    It seems like a lot of what Ornstein is saying could also apply to Hillary and especially with the lying part, she has been doing it a lot longer than Trump.
    And, I disagree with this: ““You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.” 🙂

    • “but she did it too” huh? Donald had the top 3 lies of the year– and the current year is what is the most relevant. If you know a specific big lie that she is guilty of that is from 2015 please share it– otherwise it sounds a little like sour grapes

      • Brownies girl

        up vote on this — good comment Kim!

        • Thanks so much and Happy New Year, B.G.!!???

      • Factcheck.org has quite a long list of lies from Clinton. These include several lies about the email scandal, including that she “had done what other secretaries of state have done” that her personal email account was “allowed by the State Department” that she had turned over the server (leaving out the key fact that she only did this when the FBI opened their investigation).

        There’s also her false statements about Trump being used in ISIS videos, false statements about the immigration views of some of the GOP candidates, claims re charter schools, and, while most of the GOP claims on Benghazi where even more outrageous lies, she has not been entirely honest about this.

        • JSpencer

          I’m sure you aren’t trying to conflate Hillary with Trump when it comes to overall unacceptability eh? Because that would be absurd. It also encourages the well-known tendency among some to imagine that tit for tat-ism is a good substitute for analysis.

          • Trump has been worse, but that does not excuse Clinton’s rather major level of dishonesty. Trump’s racism puts him at a new level of unacceptability (despite the fact that it is very likely he is saying what he thinks will get votes regardless of what he might actually think–saying what he has said is quite unacceptable.

            However, in comparing the two, it is also significant that Trump opposed the Iraq war which Clinton supported so strongly, which caused such major problems.

            Both Trump and Clinton are unacceptable, even if Trump is even worse.

      • dduck

        I guess lying about her server counts as current. But, we just ignore her history, is that it? They both lie, that is a fact. No sour grapes there,

        • Excluding Clinton’s lies before 2015 is sort of like defending Bush and excluding consideration of his invasion of Iraq in subsequent years.

          Besides the server/email scandal there are many other lies which the fact checkers have criticized her for, this year alone. Besides the ones I mentioned above, another one which received a lot of publicity this year was when she lied about the circumstances for her earlier support of anti-gay legislation.

          The degree to which she escapes being held accountable for her views and record by many Democrats is amazing.

          • JSpencer

            As I’ve often mentioned here before, Clinton is not my choice in the primary, however, given the critical importance electing a democrat in the general, one has to wonder about the degree to which current criticisms of Clinton by democrats might boomerang and impact the general election. Democrats received some hard lessons in that regard not so very long ago, I hope those lessons weren’t wasted on us. Idealism and pragmatism don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

          • dduck

            In other words, many of us will hold our nose and vote for HC,

