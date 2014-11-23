Republish
Reprint

f1292170e89788a99cdaf6b6433348a6I still like my pizza simple,  The original Italian pizza was marinara sauce on a pizza crust. [icopyright one button toolbar]

 There might have been some basil leaves and mozzarella cheese but that was the exception in fine Italian restaurants in Europe.  So what do Italians think

Pizza Hut has just started a major rebranding effort. Headlined the “Flavor of Now,” the campaign aims to give a much-needed boost to Pizza Hut’s U.S. business by wooing customers with dozens of new pizza options. Why have plain crust when you can make that toasted Asiago? Pepperoni is so boring—how about spinach and a drizzle of honey sriracha sauce,  

I lived in Munich , Germany and that city had some of the best Italian restaurants in the world , When those went to those restaurants pizza was an appetizer and was  rarely more than marinara sauce on a pizza crust.  The best pizza I have ever had was from a small restaurant in Munich,  They added mozzarella cheese and pepperoni plus it was saturated with olive oil.

RON BEASLEY, Assistant Editor
Click here for reuse options!
Copyright 2014 The Moderate Voice
  • Guest

    Don't these people have jobs? Where are the white fathers? What will end this corrosive culture of violence?! http://t.co/1uqu4DAYnn— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) October 19, 2014

    Don't these people have jobs? Where are the white fathers? What will end this corrosive culture of violence?! http://t.co/1uqu4DAYnn— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) October 19, 2014

  • sheknows

    I never ate Pizza in Germany. Guess it just never occurred to me when there were so many Wienerwald’s around. 🙂 But I believe you.
    Being from New York, I just have to say (what the whole pizza loving world knows) is that it doesn’t get any better than there. Thin crust, tangy sauce, fresh Mozzarella. You fold it and savor the delicate but robust flavors. No other ingredients are necessary when you have perfection. 🙂

    • Slamfu

      Um, I like pineapple and ham on mine 🙂 /duck

  • JSpencer

    Who doesn’t like pizza? I’m fine with keeping it simple too (sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni are fine) but I’ve also had some great breakfast pizza and the combo of bacon and banana peppers isn’t bad either. What the heck, I like green olives and burger on a pizza once in a blue moon too. OK, I’ll stop now.

  • SK: perhaps I was in Munich which had some of the finest restaurants in the world, There were not only Italian but French, Yugoslavian, Indonesian and many more. I had a wonderful Hungarian restaurant about a block from my apartment that had the most wonderful goulash. But my favorite was the Italian restaurant Napoli which not only had the best pizza but the best cantaloni and laezionia in the world.

  • Pingback: Prediksi Togel Site()