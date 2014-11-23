I still like my pizza simple, The original Italian pizza was marinara sauce on a pizza crust. [icopyright one button toolbar]

There might have been some basil leaves and mozzarella cheese but that was the exception in fine Italian restaurants in Europe. So what do Italians think

Pizza Hut has just started a major rebranding effort. Headlined the “Flavor of Now,” the campaign aims to give a much-needed boost to Pizza Hut’s U.S. business by wooing customers with dozens of new pizza options. Why have plain crust when you can make that toasted Asiago? Pepperoni is so boring—how about spinach and a drizzle of honey sriracha sauce,

I lived in Munich , Germany and that city had some of the best Italian restaurants in the world , When those went to those restaurants pizza was an appetizer and was rarely more than marinara sauce on a pizza crust. The best pizza I have ever had was from a small restaurant in Munich, They added mozzarella cheese and pepperoni plus it was saturated with olive oil.

