Posted by Patrick Holman, TMV Movie Critic on Jun 9, 2018 in Movie Reviews |

Overboard (2018)

Overboard, unfortunately, deserves little thought or consideration. It is a mediocre attempt at comedy and, while very few remakes live up to their originals, Overboard does even worse than what would normally be expected.

The only saving grace this film has is its Mexican soap opera-esque storyline, much of it being in Spanish, with Eugenio Derbez and his wealthy family. Everything else, however, falls flat and fails to come through on-screen.

Eugenio Derbez was a good casting decision for his role as Leonardo, the poor soul who loses his memory after going overboard. Hence, the title of this movie. His humor and sentimentality are infectious, so there is little to not like about him. Anna Faris, on the other hand, brings nothing to the table. Her character, Kate, is two dimensional and easily could’ve been played by another actress. Faris was unable to bring a balanced relationship to this story and left Derbez to do the heavy lifting.

The children, playing Kate’s daughters in the film, are difficult to like and fall victim to the poor writing and acting cues their characters were given.

Overboard is not a film audiences should spend their hard earned money on.

This review originally appeared on Salt Lake Film Review