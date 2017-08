One earth, one species

A wise man once said,

though in a different context,

action and reaction,

are equal and opposite.

A not as wise man now says,

abuse generates more abuse,

hate begets more hate.

As species, we are bent upon self-eradication.

Little realizing that we are in this together.

I work to conserve this land, to preserve human life.

What is it you do for existence?

