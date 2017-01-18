So, President Obama has decided to commute Bradley/Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence.

From ABC News: “President Obama granted a commutation to Chelsea Manning, a transgender soldier who was convicted of Espionage Act violations and other charges for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks.”

Obama might as well pardon the Russian hackers, too.

Why? Because the Russian hackers are alleged to have given information about Hillary Clinton and her campaign to WikiLeaks.

As CBS News reports, Manning “was convicted in 2013 in military court of six violations of the Espionage Act and 14 other offenses for providing to WikiLeaks more than 700,000 secret military and State Department documents, as well as battlefield videos.”

Now, were the documents that Russian hackers allegedly gave to WikiLeaks secret military and State Department documents? No, they were not.

From Fox News: “Manning accepted responsibility for leaking the material to WikiLeaks to raise public awareness about the effects of war on civilians…”

The Clinton data revealed by WikiLeaks raised public awareness about the Clinton campaign’s dirty laundry.

Fox News quotes House Speaker Paul Ryan as saying, “Chelsea Manning’s treachery put American lives at risk and exposed some of our nation’s most sensitive secrets.”

Now, which was worse, exposing a politician’s dirty campaign laundry or putting American lives at risk and exposing some of our nation’s most sensitive secrets?

Granted, Manning was convicted of a crime and has already served six years in a military prison. However, the seriousness of Manning’s crime should not be dismissed.

Sure, some people call Manning a hero for revealing the truth. Well, WikiLeaks revealed the truth about the Clinton campaign.

Apparently, the truth is to be revealed only when Democrats approve of the revelation.



