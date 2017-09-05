Washington, DC – New York U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, released the following statement after President Trump announced his decision to end protections for DREAMERs through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“President Trump’s action today is an affront to who we are as Americans. He is needlessly targeting children who know no other country as home than America. This does not make our communities safer or our economy stronger. In fact, it does just the opposite. Congress must lead where the President won’t and pass the DREAM Act. America does not merely tolerate immigration – we thrive on it, and we are better than needlessly targeting hardworking young adults to score crass partisan points.”

