September 24, 2016

Note to readers: This is the latest entry in Baby DonDon’s campaign diary. The series imagines that “Mr.” Donald Trump has the emotional make-up of a five-year-old and confides his deepest thoughts—such as they are—to Andrew Feinberg, and to readers, every day. In his private moments, he always thinks of himself as Baby DonDon.

Another day, another outrage. There is only so much a trigger-happy manboy can handle. So today, the freakin’ Wall Street Journal, lovingly read by greedy, grasping Republicans daily, reports in its lead story that not a single Fortune 100 CEO is contributing to Trump.

Not one? But they’re almost all Republicans! And I’m a Republican. No, scratch that. I am THE Republican.

Okay, losers, here’s the deal. When I got elected, I will fire all of you. And I will run your companies. And I will make great deals. I figure that at $20 million per head my total compensation will come to $2 billion a year, plus $400K for being president and $50 million for holding government events at Trump properties. When I make that much, even Lawrence O’Donnell of MSNBC and dogface Gail Collins of the New York Times, who once called me a “thousandaire,” and Tim O’Brien, whom I sued over his disgusting attack on my net worth, will have to recognize I am a billionaire.

Me! Baby DonDon! A billionaire!

Oh, I’m supposed to be one already? Never mind.

All this reminds me of an unidentified Trump employee who told Fortune, where these idiot CEOs hang out, that my problem is that I don’t know what I don’t know. Hey, pal, screw you, you ignorant fartbag. You don’t know what you don’t know and you don’t know what you DO know. How do you like that, you coward, hiding behind your anonymousness like a sniveling nameless, faceless, mystery asshat?

So there.

Andrew Feinberg is the author of Four Score and Seven (https://www.amazon.com/Four-Score-Seven-Andrew-Feinberg/dp/0692664009), a novel that imagines that Abe Lincoln comes back to life for two weeks during the 2016 campaign and encounters a candidate who, some say, resembles Donald Trump. He also writes a daily anti-Trump humor page at https://www.facebook.com/MeBabyDonDon.

