No “Mickey Mouse” budget play in the White House

by Jordan Cooper

A spending plan decided how far your knowledge goes. A budget determines how you deal with your appetite. A financial strategy is set to maintain the highest well-being possible. We have over 20 trillion dollars of debt in America. Our country’s fiscal shape is waning because we have went from an America that trusts in God to improve ourselves to a country that believes in any form of swapping to muddle through. We need to make economic cuts and these suspension of funds are for all of us to be able to sustain ourselves.

We want the resources to make do but we do not want the profits in every realm in our life from religious to monetary to health. The government has never paid a person’s living from birth to death and there should never be a day this happens at all in America. A person that can build on overseeing our greenbacks is South Carolina Congressman Mick Mulvaney. Mulvaney served on numerous committees and professional associations while he was in Congress and the state legislature. Mulvaney also was a co-chair for Gov. Perry’s presidential campaign in 2012 and wrote our campaign’s tax plan. All of this service prepared him for being able to manage the nation’s budget as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

I was a supporter of Mick since 2009 when he was in the South Carolina State Senate. My fraternity brother and roommate Andre Scott was on the opposite side of the political aisle since his sister worked for Oxford-educated John Spratt in Congress. I didn’t even know Spratt was becoming ill at the time. However, I knew that Mulvaney could keep our wherewithal in order. He fought on the back row of the state legislature to keep us from being last in the way our cookie crumbles. Mulvaney balanced our state budget and tried to balance our federal budget but there were too many big spenders.

Dre talked big about Spratt as me and former Congressman Mulvaney staffer Sarah Genay watched a college football game-day on the idiot box. But the profession of politician in Washington D.C. needed a new approach to business since our country’s balance sheets were in the red more than a a sunset sky in Cairo. Congressman Mick Mulvaney skill’s helped South Carolina and he will continue his efforts as the Trump OMB Director masterfully.

Jordan Thomas Cooper is a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in History and a 2010 graduate of the RealEstate School of Success in Irmo. He is the first African-American to serve in both the governor and lieutenant governor’s office as an aide and first to serve in the Inspector General’s Office in S.C. (Haley) He is also the first person to serve in the top three offices in the gubernatorial line of succession in South Carolina (Haley, Bauer, McConnell). He says research shows he is the second black presidential campaign speechwriter in American history and the first for a GOP presidential campaign (Bush 2015). He also played football for Coach Steve Spurrier.

