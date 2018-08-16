Posted by Clay Jones on Aug 16, 2018 in Autocracy, Cartoons, Democracy, Journalism, Media, Politics |

Newspapers Strike Back (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Today, over 70 newspapers (so far) are running coordinated editorials defending a free press from Donald Trump’s attacks that the media is the “enemy of the American people” and “fake news.” It’s being coordinated by The Boston Globe.

I probably have several newspaper clients participating in this, but one that’s definitely on board is the Sarasota News Leader. They asked me to do a cartoon on the subject they could run with their editorial this Thursday. It’s something I wouldn’t miss being a part of.

To me, an enemy of the American people and democracy is one who attacks a free press. A leader who believes an informed public is dangerous is not a leader for a free nation.

Watch me draw.

