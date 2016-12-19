By Alan J. Steinberg The greatest honor and privilege of my career was to serve in the administration of President George W. Bush as a regional administrator of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). As the leader of the EPA’s Region 2 — New York and New Jersey, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and eight federally…
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "N.J.’s EPA head under Bush: Moderate Republicans must block Trump’s EPA pick | Opinion"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
I wonder who Mr. Steinberg voted for?
The EPA could maybe use a little sprucing up. They FINALLY admitted being wrong on fracking. It’s a little fracking late.
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/13/us/reversing-course-epa-says-fracking-can-contaminate-drinking-water.html?_r=0
He probably voted for HC.