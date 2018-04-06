Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Apr 6, 2018 in Military, Photography, Photos, Society |

Military Weekend Images

This weekend’s military images include two sad ones.

The first one, below, is the photo of Air Force Major Stephen Del Bagno who was killed on Wednesday when his F-16 Fighting Falcon, part of the famed Thunderbirds (above), crashed over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a routine aerial demonstration training flight. (Photo of Maj. Del Bagno is by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz.)

Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing commander said, “We are mourning the loss of Major Del Bagno. He was an integral part of our team and our hearts are heavy with his loss. We ask everyone to provide his family and friends the space to heal during this difficult time.”

The photo above is of Major Christopher Zanetis being honored during a procession through lower Manhattan led by the Fire Department of New York.

Maj. Zanetis was a pilot with the 101st Rescue Squadron, 106th Rescue Wing, New York Air National Guard. He lost his life close to the Iraq/Syrian border when his aircraft, an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter crashed near the city of Al-Qa’im on March 15. Zanetis was a member of the New York City Fire Department. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Christopher Muncy)

In additional grim news, four Marines from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, were killed on Tuesday when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed near El Centro, California. The aircraft had departed the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, to conduct squadron training consisting of aircraft landings in unimproved zones.

As Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White told reporters, “Their loss is a tragic reminder of the tremendous risk our men and women undertake to serve our nation at home and abroad.”

Here are some other military weekend photos, starting with one that bodes that, in spite of such sad news, spring is in the air:

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies over Yokota Air Base, Japan, during a training mission March 30, 2018. Sakura trees bloomed at Yokota eight days earlier than last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

The guided missile destroyer USS Halsey travels in the Indian Ocean, March 28, 2018, while supporting security efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Morgan K. Nall.

An Air Force pararescueman conducts rifle training at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, March 28, 2018. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook

Aircraft with the 71st Flying Training Wing, Vance Air Force Base, Okla., fly in formation March 29, 2018, near Los Angeles. Crews of the 71st FTW were selected to fly over Dodger Stadium to begin the Dodgers’ 2018 Major League Baseball season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Erik Cardenas)

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle deploys flares while departing from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a refueling mission above Iraq March 16, 2018. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Labbe)

Two C-130J Super Hercules fly over Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, after conducting airdrop training missions, March 26, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Click here for reuse options!