In a DOD video, “How the DoD does Holidays,” (above) the Department says:

We give

We receive

We celebrate

We work

We eat

But our troops — I use this term with utmost respect and affection — do much, much more than that.

Thousands of our troops will be spending the 16th consecutive Christmas in harm’s way, on the battlefields of the Middle East, flying dangerous missions above or plying the perilous surrounding waters.

They will be “doing” the holidays as millions of their comrades have “done” ever since our country was founded: they will be risking their lives to keep us safe and free.

If last Christmas is any indication, there will be more than 200,000 American service members serving overseas this holiday season in more than 100 countries, on every continent.

On the ground:



Perimeter Patrol Marine Corps Sgt. Josh Greathouse scans the area during a perimeter patrol in Taqaddum, Iraq. Greathouse is a team leader assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Crisis Response, for U.S. Central Command. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rick Hurtado

In the skies:

An Air Force F-22 Raptor flies over the Arabian Sea to support Operation Inherent Resolve, Jan. 27, 2016. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook

In surrounding waters:

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brian Evans maintains an antenna system while working aloft during a replenishment involving the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the USS Monterey and the USNS Arctic in the Persian Gulf. The Eisenhower is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Nathan T. Beard

And, yes, they will also be

Giving:

Marine Corps Capt. Michael Sickels, right, helps Audrey, 11, put together a telescope, one of her presents during Toys for Tots at Sikusuiliaq Hatchery, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2016. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena

Receiving:

A family enjoys a moment during snowmobiling at a retreat sponsored by Project Sanctuary, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping military families. Courtesy photo

Celebrating:

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Atkins kisses his wife, Jennifer, a during a homecoming celebration for the USS Oklahoma City in Apra Harbor, Guam, just in time for Christmas. The attack submarine returned to Guam after an eight-month maintenance period. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson

Working:

A sailor dressed as Santa Claus gives the signal to launch a T-45C Goshawk from on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 10, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wyatt L. Anthony

And eating:

U.S. Army Capt. Dennis Gable prepares to eat Christmas dinner in the dining facility at Tactical Base Gamberi in Laghman province, Afghanistan, Dec. 25, 2014.

Whatever they may be doing and wherever they may be, we wish our troops a very Merry Christmas and, above all, peace in the New Year, so that at least some of the more than 200,000 can spend next Christmas with their loved ones at home.

Here is Defense Secretary Carter’s Holiday Message to our troops:

Click here for reuse options!