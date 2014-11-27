Republish
Helping hands
Wishing all our readers and their loved ones a very Happy Thanksgiving.

Let us not forget our troops spending yet one more Thanksgiving away from their loved ones and those troops and their families who themselves need a helping hand at home this holiday.

Below, some photos of troops helping troops this Thanksgiving and, below those, read how the Navy takes care of its own.

Thanksgiving Col Cluff

Col. James Cluff, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, serves food during a Thanksgiving celebration at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2014. The wing hosted the event as a way to thank Airmen for their hard work, sacrifices, and dedication to the mission throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nadine Barclay)

Thanksgiving Creech Airmen

Airmen and families enjoy food during the 432nd Maintenance Group’s Thanksgiving celebration at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2014. The group hosted the event as a way to thank Airmen for their hard work, sacrifices, and dedication to the mission throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shad Eidson.)

The U.S. Navy (Story by Sandy Gall, Infographic by Khanh Hong):

While Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, we wanted to bring some attention to the Sailors missing from their families’ tables. More than 40,000 Sailors are spending this holiday on watch in defense of their country and loved ones back home. While they are in our care, the Navy ensures that each of our shipmates get a home-cooked meal just as they would if they were back home in the States with family.
.
Take some time out from your feasts and find out where your Navy is operating forward this Thanksgiving and learn what it takes to feed the almost 5,000 aboard the deployed USS Carl Vinson.

Thanksgiving Navy

Lead photo: Airmen, family and friends place donated food items in bags on McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., Nov. 25, 2014. Volunteers assembled about 200 Thanksgiving baskets and first sergeants delivered them to airmen in need of a helping hand. Photo DOD

Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist
  • SteveK

    Happy Thanksgiving Dorian… The family said I can’t even turn on the computer tomorrow so I’d better say it when I can.

    Happy Thanksgiving to all TMV’ers!

    PS – They’re probably right, I know their hearts ARE in the right place. :o|

    :o)

    • DdW

      “The family said I can’t even turn on the computer tomorrow so I’d better say it when I can.”

      Wise decision, Steve. I face a very similar mandate, which I will of course obey.

      Happy Thanksgiving all.

  • sheknows

    Happy Thanksgiving to all! Enjoy family, friends and food and count our blessings, of which we have many.

  • dduck12

    To the troops their families and and their supporters and the ones we never hear of or think of: you are so very much appreciated. Thanks you.

  • Thanks Dorian, hope your Thanksgiving has and continues to be festive and sweet…This link has nothing to do with your posting of the military Thanksgiving, but when i saw this knew you would get a chuckle from it…
    http://thelapine.ca/grandmother-attempts-citizen-arrest-of-ted-cruz-for-being-an-arrogant-prick/

    Truly satire at it’s best….

    • DdW

      Thank you, OS. Same wishes to you and yours.

      Went to “The Lapine” and read the article — classic.

      I love satire, especially in politics.

      I immediately subsrcibed to it. Thanks for pointing the site out.

      As I have pointed out previously, when it comes to Republican politicians, it is most of the time, “satire imitating life,” and vice versa,

      One Republican reader at the HuffPost felt it necessary to consult “Snopes” on a satirical piece on Sarah Palin. 🙂

      • Glad you liked the link… I too spent time reading some of their latest ‘particles’… such as Macy’s Parade Rejects Anthony Weiner’s Ballon… oh my!…. Am so disappointed with politics these days, can vote when that is an option but hard to sustain interaction with what is going on… But i can get into The Lapine…
        They are calling the articles ‘particles’ because they are part truth…

