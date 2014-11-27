

[icopyright one button toolbar]

Wishing all our readers and their loved ones a very Happy Thanksgiving.

Let us not forget our troops spending yet one more Thanksgiving away from their loved ones and those troops and their families who themselves need a helping hand at home this holiday.

Below, some photos of troops helping troops this Thanksgiving and, below those, read how the Navy takes care of its own.

Col. James Cluff, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, serves food during a Thanksgiving celebration at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2014. The wing hosted the event as a way to thank Airmen for their hard work, sacrifices, and dedication to the mission throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nadine Barclay)

Airmen and families enjoy food during the 432nd Maintenance Group’s Thanksgiving celebration at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2014. The group hosted the event as a way to thank Airmen for their hard work, sacrifices, and dedication to the mission throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shad Eidson.)



The U.S. Navy (Story by Sandy Gall, Infographic by Khanh Hong):

While Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, we wanted to bring some attention to the Sailors missing from their families’ tables. More than 40,000 Sailors are spending this holiday on watch in defense of their country and loved ones back home. While they are in our care, the Navy ensures that each of our shipmates get a home-cooked meal just as they would if they were back home in the States with family.

.

Take some time out from your feasts and find out where your Navy is operating forward this Thanksgiving and learn what it takes to feed the almost 5,000 aboard the deployed USS Carl Vinson.

Lead photo: Airmen, family and friends place donated food items in bags on McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., Nov. 25, 2014. Volunteers assembled about 200 Thanksgiving baskets and first sergeants delivered them to airmen in need of a helping hand. Photo DOD

Click here for reuse options!