Posted by MIKE PETERS, Guest Voice Cartoonist on Mar 19, 2018 in Cartoons, Guns, Politics |

Mike Peters Guest Cartoon: NRA





OF RELATED INTEREST:

—Parkland shooting survivors say the NRA is “basically threatening” them

–-NJ student march organizers pen op-ed to NRA: ‘We won’t let you win

—The March for our Lives, explained

—“What If Our Politicians Weren’t The Bitch Of NRA?” Parkland Student Asks In PSA

–-March for Our Lives 101: What to expect at your first protest

—With the March for Our Lives, ‘we are fighting for your kids’ | Opinion

—Parkland teens behind #Neveragain movement share their fight on ‘60 Minutes’

—Behind Millions Of Dollars Raised By Parkland Students, An Adult Board Of Directors

Mike Peters is recognized as one of our nation’s most prominent cartoon artists for his outstanding work as both a political and comic strip cartoonist. His favorite expression “WHAT A HOOT” certainly sums up his outlook on his life and work which are inexorably entwined. Mike’s warm, easygoing and zany demeanor is evidence that his personality matches his creative talents. As so eloquently phrased by a colleague — “Mike is the Peter Pan of the cartooning world; he’s boyishly charming, good with a rapier and doesn’t spend a lot of time on the ground. And he doesn’t seem to want to grow up”.

The Comic Strip Mother Goose & Grimm appears in over 800 newspapers worldwide and consistently places in the top 10 most popular ratings. Licensees distribute Grimmy products all over the world, and the Grimmy TV show continues to air in several countries. Mother Goose & Grimm is included in the Toon Lagoon theme park at Universal Studios that opened in July 1999. This copyrighted cartoon is licensed to be run on TMV and is from his website.

Click here for reuse options!