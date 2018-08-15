Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Aug 15, 2018 in Movies, Politics |

Michael Moore’s FAHRENHEIT 11/9 debuts nationwide Sept. 21 (First official trailer VIDEO)

Michael Moore’s Farenheit 11/9 debuts nationwide Sept. 21st. It’ll have its debut at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The official synopsis of the film is:

Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” is a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live. It will explore the two most important questions of the Trump Era: How the f**k did we get here, and how the f**k do we get out? It’s the film to see before it’s too late.

Here’s the first official trailer: