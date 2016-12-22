Here’s a bit of Christmas music to get you on your way. In 1958 a young country-western singer named Brenda Lee did a song called “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree.” Two years later it became a huge hit — and a Christmas standard.

Here are two wonderful You Tube renditions of the song.

First, watch this young You Tuber deliver a superb performance of the Christmas standard — and give it a Latina twist:

Next, turn up your computer’s volume a bit and watch the original Brenda Lee perform the song live, one more time — in 1994, as a middle-aged woman…and deliver a note-per-note perfect re-performance with all of her original pizazz:

