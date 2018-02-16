Posted by Dr. Arif Ahmad on Feb 15, 2018 in Guns, Society |

“Me Too” of a different kind

Another mass shooting tragedy in America. We are all too emotional right now; this is thus not the time to talk gun control is what we are told.

In a week or so when the pain lessens for most of us, so does the passion for change, so why talk gun control then?

Weeks later, the last incident forgotten, wiped off our memories, greed in full control, gun control, what gun control?

So my dear fellow Americans as you see there is no good time to be talking gun control.

They also cite the constitution which clearly states, “the right of the people to keep and bear semi-automatic turned automatic Arms with high capacity magazines, shall not be infringed.”

For me, this remains an example of American Men messing up this issue beyond recognition. Even though the rest of the modern world has found their way around this problem exactly with gun control laws, that is not our issue we are repeatedly told.

Maybe, just maybe the gathering American Women power can jump in to wade us all out of this mess.

Or and the speed with which the communities and people affected by mass shootings are increasing this may well turn into another “Me Too” movement.

So wait patiently America for all the powerful who can but are refusing to protect us from this scourge; wait patiently for enough of them and theirs to become part of this “Me Too” and that is precisely when we would have our gun control laws.

It is only a matter of time and statistics. For now, continue waiting America.

Click here for reuse options!