Posted by CAGLE CARTOONS on Aug 27, 2018 in Cartoons, Politics |

McCain Part Deux (Cartoon, Column and Video)

I know most publications won’t be able to run the previous cartoon I drew on John McCain, but would still want a cartoon on the subject. To show my clients I’m not entirely insane, I drew another that’s a bit safer. While it may not be a sappy, sentimental, Heavenly Pearly Gates cartoon (which editors love), it’s something they can use without being over the top and it makes an actual statement.

I drew a cartoon very similar to this one in 2016 after Nancy Reagan died. But, that was two years ago. I can say it again. At that time, I felt the GOP was turning into a party of extreme wackos thanks to the Tea Party and Trump supporters. Now, I feel the situation is more drastic as the party has become the party of Trump, which resembles a religious cult more than a political party.

A lot of Americans want our nation to be more than a two-party system. They want to see third and fourth parties, such as the Greens and Libertarians gain strength. Some people will vote third-party, even if they don’t agree with the platform, in hopes that their vote will help change the system.

I believe in checks and balances. Even though I’m more liberal than most people, I think even liberals should be held in check. I don’t want one party to control all three branches of government without being challenged. While I want a liberal majority on the Supreme Court, I still want dissenting views.

Now, we don’t even have two parties to choose from if you want to vote responsibly. While one party is arguing about how far left they should go, the other party has abandoned the rule of law and refuses to hold a president in check out of fear of his sycophantic supporters. Our only hope is that this midterm election is so devastating to Republicans that they cease the Trump worship. With the death of John McCain and the retirements of anyone else in the GOP willing to criticize Trump, we’re left with a Republican Party that’s putting cult of personality over our nation.

Who is left in the GOP to call out the extreme, the racist, the sycophants, or even those who promote torture? Will the GOP be buried with McCain?

Maybe the only way to prevent the Republican Party from complete destruction is to bury them this November.

Watch me draw:

< 'center>

Email Clay Jones at [email protected]