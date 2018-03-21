Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Mar 21, 2018 in 2018 Elections, Military, Politics, Scandals, Society, Women |

March Is Women’s History Month. 2018 Could be the Year of the Woman…Thanks to President Trump

In February 1980, President Carter issued a Presidential Proclamation declaring the Week of March 8th, 1980 as National Women’s History Week.

In 1987, Congress declared March as National Women’s History Month in perpetuity to honor the extraordinary achievements of American women

The Defense Department (DoD) has joined the nation in “honoring women who fight all forms of discrimination” as part of celebrating March 2018 as National Women’s History Month.

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Hope L. Skibitsky leads an all-female military training instructor formation to honor Women’s History Month at Joint Base San Antonio, March 9, 2018. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega

In a DoD “observance memo” we read:

Both in uniform and through the civilian sector, American mothers, daughters, sisters and wives have selflessly served to defend and protect the land of the free and home of the brave. Even in grim situations and under austere conditions, these women have persevered—standing tall and strong as defenders of freedom, liberty and justice.

Today, more than ever, the female force is a significant and sizeable part of the Department.

More than 16% members of the 1.3 million-strong active duty military are women – many serving in combat roles –and so are more than 245,000 members of the 748,000-strong DoD civilian force (below).

DoD and military web sites are flush with stories of how women have contributed to the armed forces and to our nation’s defense since our country’s beginnings, especially during and since World War II when more than 150,000 women served in various support roles in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC), the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) including the intrepid WASPs — Women AirForce Service Pilots.

Kathleen Parker at the Washington Post suggests that, more than just Month of the Woman, 2018 could be the “Year of the Woman.”

Parker notes that women have had many significant accomplishments during the past 10 decades or so — from suffrage (1920) to the pill (1960) …to the #MeToo movement (2017) — and that “Women now outnumber men in college, graduate school, and medical and law schools; three of the nine Supreme Court justices are female; and, incrementally, women are reaching the dubious objective of serving alongside men in combat roles.”

However, Parker adds, “[o]ne area where women remain underrepresented is in state legislatures, governor’s offices and the U.S. Congress, the final frontiers for the battles that matter most.”

Parker points out that, in the House, “At least 431 women are running or are likely to run for the House this year — 339 Democrats and 92 Republicans…[while] two years ago, the number at this point was 212.”

And on the Senate side, “an astonishing 50 women are running or are likely to run, twice the number as in 2016,” says Parker.

Republicans have plenty to worry about, warns Parker, describing scenarios where Democrats can flip the House and turn the Senate blue in November.

It should be noted that a similar “phenomenom” is taking place at the state level, where in November, “6,066 state legislative seats are up for grabs, and more candidates — particularly on the Democratic side — are running for state legislative seats than have in decades.”

If 2018 really becomes the Year of the Woman, “to whom should we pay homage?” asks Parker.

Not surprisingly, the answer is “None other than President Donald J. Trump.”

“Thanks to a series of issues and comments underscoring his apparent contempt for women who aren’t subservient to his appetites, political or otherwise, the weaker sex is fighting back,” Parker maintains.

The torrid sexual scandals coming back to bite this president almost daily now, bolster Parker’s claim.

In a world “which has been made worse by the current occupant in the White House and his supporters in Congress, [t]he scope and magnitude of Trump’s offensiveness to many women cannot be overestimated, Parker concludes, “Nor would it be wise to underestimate women’s determination to clean House (and Senate). They’ve had it. The swamp ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Lead photo: Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, a Retired Marine Corps combat fighter pilot and mother of three, is running for the seat of Andy Barr, the current U.S. House Representative of Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.

In recognition of Women’s History Month and International Women’s day, The Purple Heart Foundation is featuring Lt. Col. Amy McGrath

