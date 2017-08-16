WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law issued the following statement Tuesday after President Trump once again sought to diminish the role white supremacist marchers played in a violent protest in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend:

“The President’s statements today rubbed salt into the wounds of millions of Americans still reeling from the national tragedy that unfolded in Charlottesville. By repeating his totally off base and offensive view that ‘both sides’ are to blame for the death and destruction that occurred last weekend, the President once again revealed his hostility towards race relations in our country. His comments embolden the racially-motivated and hate-fueled forces who seek to divide our country. Moreover, his comments threaten to further embolden the growing alt-right and white supremacist movement in our country. This is an affront to the generations who marched for racial equality and economic justice, as those who marched with the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. did 54 years ago this month.

“As the President continues his efforts to divide the nation and stoke fear, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law will continue to fight for the civil rights of racial minorities who are targeted by this administration.”

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a Communities Against Hate partner, leads the Stop Hate Project. The Stop Hate Project works to strengthen the capacity of community leaders, local government, law enforcement, and organizations around the country to combat hate by connecting these groups with legal and social services resources and creating new ones in response to identified needs. The Project’s resource and reporting hotline for hate incidents, 1-844-9-NO-HATE (1-844-966-4283), connects people and organizations combating hate with the resources and support they need.

About the Lawyers’ Committee:

The Lawyers’ Committee, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, was formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to involve the private bar in providing legal services to address racial discrimination. Now in its 54th year, the Lawyers’ Committee is continuing its quest “Move America Toward Justice.” The principal mission of the Lawyers’ Committee is to secure, through the rule of law, equal justice for all, particularly in the areas of criminal justice, fair housing and community development, economic justice, educational opportunities, and voting rights

Click here for reuse options!