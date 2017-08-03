It’s the Land of the Free not the white man’s land

by Jordan Cooper

Unarmed blacks have continued to be in shootings with police. These victims came into the ‘gun fight’ empty handed and left empty handed too. White Americans are only afraid of Arabs more than blacks when they are at the airport and in automobiles. Arabs have the least amount of people that are police compared to other ethnic groups.

America has a military base in every country that is mentioned in the Holy Bible and most of these countries are still third-world countries. Moreover, the large majority of these countries’ positive Christian histories are overlooked for subjugation from other countries. The United Nations confirmed that America passed a series of enfranchisement tests for keeping our country discrimination-free, disaster-free, and dictatorship-free. The racism wasn’t written anymore: now it’s de facto and that’s not a good context of the Latin term.

Whites took out racially and culturally abject language in America’s laws but could claim ownership to 99 percent of the police, real estate, and chief federal government positions. Minorities were offered to apply to police that was formerly generally all-white. Minorities were offered to buy real estate that was formerly generally all-white. Minorities were offered to apply for nominations to chief federal government positions that were formerly limited to all-whites. None of the minority billionaires or Fortune 500 CEOs have made it to the top of their establishments because of their family name, reputation, or worth.

There have been many others who have made it to the top of Fortune 500 companies because of these aforementioned things. Our country’s monetary notes started circulating to all people after the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s — and our democracy is still upset by purposeless favoritism.



Jordan Thomas Cooper is a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in History and a 2010 graduate of the RealEstate School of Success in Irmo. He is the first African-American to serve in both the governor and lieutenant governor’s office as an aide and first to serve in the Inspector General’s Office in S.C. (Haley) He is also the first person to serve in the top three offices in the gubernatorial line of succession in South Carolina (Haley, Bauer, McConnell). He says research shows he is the second black presidential campaign speechwriter in American history and the first for a GOP presidential campaign (Bush 2015). He also played football for Coach Steve Spurrier.

Click here for reuse options!