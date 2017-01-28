“What’s the method in Trump’s madness?” That is the title of a commentary by Washington Post opinion writer E.J. Dionne, Jr.

Dionne writes, “He [President Trump] has now put his presidency behind a lie, that 3 million to 5 million illegally cast ballots cost him the popular vote. He went further Wednesday, despite widespread criticism, even from within his own party. In a morning tweet, he said he’d ask for “a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD,” using those Trumpian capital letters.

Here again, Trump set off a debate between madness and method. The most obvious conclusion is that we are confronting yet another case of his bizarre insecurity. He’s furious that even though he is president, his enemies are denying him a popular mandate because he lost to Hillary Clinton by 2.9 million votes.”

During the 01/24/17 edition of Special Report with Bret Baier, President Trump’s aforementioned claim about voter fraud was brought up during the show’s discussion panel.

Regarding the claim, Bret Baier lamented, “There is some part of me that thinks is this somehow a strategy? It seems, I can’t figure out why, but is it?”

Psychiatrist Charles Krauthammer replied, “Guy [Benson] asked the question, why are we talking about this? Why is it being brought up? And the answer is rather simple. I don’t think it’s a strategy. This is a character problem.”

Psychiatrist Keith Ablow has the opposite opinion about President Trump’s behavior. Ablow writes, “So what’s really going on in his mind? Here’s my opinion: Everything Donald Trump does is strategically calculated to achieve a goal. His communication is designed not to simply convey his gut feelings, but to make people focus on one thing — call it a decoy — so he can do six other things while they’re distracted.”

In other words, President Trump is yelling “Squirrel!” to get the media dogs to look away from what he is doing.



So, is President Trump delusional, or is he playing the Press and his critics like a fiddle? Is President Trump simply crazy, or is he crazy like a fox?

