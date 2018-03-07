Posted by CAGLE CARTOONS on Mar 6, 2018 in 2016 Presidential Election, Politics, Russia |

Is Devin Nunes Just Dangerous, Or Is He Dirty As Well?

By Blair Bess

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the unintelligent chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, continues to pose a clear and present danger to America.

Nunes babbles on, divulging delicate information and claiming there is no evidence to support a Russian plot to influence the 2016 presidential election and American public opinion in general. This despite every intelligence agency, the Justice Department, and the FBI concluding that Russian interference occurred and is likely taking place right now with the intention of disrupting this November’s election.

Nunes’s ongoing leaks of private communications and top secret intel continue with the tacit approval of his patron saints in the House, Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The same Kevin McCarthy who famously claimed during the 2016 campaign “There’s only two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.” He was referring, of course, to the president; and his Republican colleague, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), known as “the Kremlin’s favorite Congressman.”

But what of Dangerous Devin? Why is he so insistent that corruption runs rampant in our intelligence, law enforcement, and justice communities? Nunes obfuscates and obstructs investigations into Russian meddling whenever possible. What’s he hiding? Appearances may be deceiving, but they’re not as deceptive as Nunes appears to be.

Nunes recently told Fox News, “The left controls not only the universities in this country, but they also control Hollywood in this country, and the mainstream media, so conservatives in this country are under attack… they attack people who are trying to get to the truth.”

Rep. Nunes can’t handle the truth. If there are a few good men in Washington, he isn’t one of them.

When lambasting “universities,” is the congressman referring to hotbeds of liberalism like the community college from which he received an associate’s degree and upon whose board he once served?

Message to Devin regarding “leftist” news organizations: Richer-than-Midas conservative kingmaker Rupert Murdoch busted his butt to make Fox Broadcasting and Fox News a part of the “mainstream media.”

If anyone is attacking people who are attempting to uncover the truth, it’s Nunes. His late-night sojourn to the White House to review highly-classified information without the knowledge of his committee, last year, was problematic enough that it invited a congressional ethics investigation into his behavior.

How did Nunes gain admission to view those documents? He was let in the back door by White House National Security Council staffers Michael Ellis, who once worked for Nunes, and Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who previously served alongside Michael (“Lock him up!”) Flynn at the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Nunes’s covert operation ultimately led to Cohen-Watnick being reassigned and eventually terminated. Cohen-Watnick then landed a cushy job, in Silicon Valley, at Oracle. After joining the company, he cruised around the executive offices and collected a little bundle of campaign contributions from five Oracle execs totaling $35,000. Take a guess who that was for.

Devin Nunes.

The Daily Beast has reported on Nunes’s influence over legislation involving government surveillance law which could conceivably have a positive impact on Oracle’s cybersecurity business and government contracts. Pure coincidence.

According to multiple media outlets, Nunes’s latest subterfuge is his alleged release of private text messages between Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and a lawyer who purportedly has ties to a Russian oligarch. These messages related to setting up an interview as part of the committee’s investigation into Russian meddling. To Nunes, however, they were just more evidence of a Deep State conspiracy.

While Rep. Devin Nunes may not represent your congressional district, his role as chair of the House Intelligence Committee and his questionable behavior when it comes to Russia should be of great concern to every American. If your congressional representative has been party to his shenanigans, the best you can ask for is that, henceforth, they steer clear of dangerous – possibly dirty – Devin Nunes. Send them an email, pick up the phone and call. Just do it. Your country is depending on you.

Copyright 2018 Blair Bess distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.