Work continues on The Moderate Voice’s new design. What you currently see is not the new design, but the way the site looks while it’s being given a major facelift behind the scenes.

There may be times where the site is down between now and its debut, which should be soon.

As Site Administrator Tyrone Steel explained:

“The Moderate Voice has been through a large number of issues the past 6 to 9 months. Site attacks primarily but also how to align itself in the current hyper-active 24/7 news cycle with social media. We’ve held on, more or less, to the traditional blog style format. But that will change to better accommodate more types of news from many angles (entertainment, politics, sports, social, etc). Also the site will definitely be way more smartphone and tablet friendly.

This change will be quite drastic for some readers. But TMV can’t maintain it’s current content layout and stay relevant. Time to progress. From 4/17/17 to 4/22/17, there will be work to TMV. Downtime will be minimized but there may be periods of slow performance and/or errors (the new site is being designed in a separate area but needs to link here at times which may cause some page errors). But we will still stay with Disqus for comments.”

So stay tuned — and check back often.

