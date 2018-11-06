Posted by David Robertson on Nov 6, 2018 in 2018 Elections, At TMV, Politics |

I voted. Did you?

Now that the 2018 mid-term elections have arrived, registered voters have a choice to make: To vote or not to vote.

Yes, adult Americans have the freedom to not vote. Not voting is one way for Americans to express their displeasure about the current state of American politics.

Americans who exercise this particular freedom are often griped at by those who vote and who are unhappy with the results of elections.

If political candidates and political parties fail to give people a reason to vote, then the problem is with the political candidates and political parties, not with the people who choose not to vote.

It would be foolish to try to make voting in America a legal requirement. Trying to take away a freedom is a non-starter in the USA.

Anyway, after thinking it over, I decided to vote. This year, going to vote was rather easy, because the polling station for my precinct is only 1/2 mile from me, located in my church’s building, and I was able to use the handicapped parking place closest to the front door. I arrived shortly after 7 AM, and the lines were already getting long.

This year, I did something that I previously thought I would never do.

I voted for a straight-party ticket for Democrats.

If you think that I have always been a closet Democrat or a closet Liberal, then you are mistaken.

I am not a Democrat. I have never been a Democrat, and I see no reason to ever be a Democrat.

Frankly, the Democratic Party has way too many flaws for me to consider joining.

So, I held my nose while I voted.

Why did I vote that way?

Answer: Because my state’s Republican Party disgusts me, and there was no presidential election.

[In 2016, I didn’t vote for either Clinton or Trump.]

Also, I have no desire to support a party that has been taken over by members of the Alt-Right who believe that it is still acceptable to display symbols of white supremacy. Such people may be registered to vote as Republicans, but they embrace ideas that were anathema to the Republican Party’s founders.

As I see it, authentic Republicans are now few, far in between and no longer in charge of the party that they belong to.

I formally left the Republican Party in 2012 because Republican theocrats keep wanting to violate the U.S. Constitution by requiring political candidates to pass a religious litmus test and by turning their religious beliefs into civil law.

Violating the U.S. Constitution in such a way is anti-Conservative, because Conservatives are opposed to turning the USA into a theocracy.

By the way, the fact that a political candidate is a registered Democrat does not in itself mean that there is something wrong with that person or that the person should not be elected.

Believe it or not, there are still some decent Democrats who run for public office as well as some decent Democrats in general.

Granted, once the results of the elections are known, the following will be happening in bars all over the USA:

This post’s featured image is from the National Museum of American History of the Smithsonian Institution. It is an image of a ballot box used during the 1800s.

Yeah, I know what you are thinking. How did something made by Acme not blow up or malfunction some other way?

The answer is simple: Wile E. Coyote didn’t come into existence until 1949. So, he couldn’t get his hands on the thing.

Isn’t that right, Mr. Acme Chairman?

The preceding post was originally published @ Wizbang, where members of the Alt-Right dominate.