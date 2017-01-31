January 31, 2017

Note to readers: This is the latest entry in Super Baby DonDon’s diary. The series imagines that President Donald Trump has the emotional make-up of a five-year-old and confides his deepest thoughts—such as they are—to Andrew Feinberg, and to readers, every day. In his private moments, he always thinks of himself as Super Baby DonDon.

I guess you’ve heard that James “Mad Dog” Mattis is upset with our immigration ban and about not really being consulted about it beforehand. Now he is whining like a girly man! This a Marine? This is a Mad Dog?

Well, retired General Mattis, Super Baby DonDon is stripping you of your nickname and giving you a new one. From now on, you will be known as James “Sad Dog” Mattis. Take that! (You’re one outburst away from becoming “Bad Dog” Mattis.)

In a related move, my new commissioner of facts will be known as Kellyanne “Mad Dog” Conway.

Gen. Mattis has complained about being out of the loop. With me in charge, people, there is no loop. I am the loop! And I will make this the loopiest administration you have ever seen.

Andrew Feinberg is the author of Four Score and Seven (https://www.amazon.com/Four-Score-Seven-Andrew-Feinberg/dp/0692664009), a novel that imagines that Abe Lincoln comes back to life for two weeks during the 2016 campaign and encounters a candidate who, some say, resembles Donald Trump. He also writes an anti-Trump humor page at www.babydondon.com or https://www.facebook.com/MeBabyDonDon.

