Posted by David Robertson on Nov 30, 2018

How will Humans escape Earth’s destruction? If astronomers are correct, then a day is coming when planet Earth will no longer be able to support Human life.

Before Humans try to escape into deep space, we need to consider how cosmic radiation could affect the Human body.

From Discover.com, 01 October 2018: Deep-Space Could Seriously Damage Astronaut GI Tracts, a New Study Finds

Researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center (GUMC) have exposed mice to radiation to simulate how galactic cosmic radiation (GCR) in deep-space will affect future astronauts. Their results suggest that the radiation could cause serious GI damage. Their study even raises concerns about how this radiation could possibly cause stomach and colon tumor growth.

Any spaceship that would carry Humans into deep space would need adequate shielding. Getting that shielding into space would be a challenge in itself.

Then there is this from Smithsonian magazine:

“Researchers are increasingly finding that spending extended periods in space has complicated effects on the human body. Exposure to space radiation is a big concern for long-term astronauts. Life in zero-G could lead to cardiovascular issues and bone loss. Living in enclosed spaces or habitats could also lead to weakened immune systems and the spread of disease. Space can even affect which genes are expressed. Now, reports Maya Wei-Haas at National Geographic, we can add another symptom to the list: deformed brain tissue.”

Something else needs to be considered before Humans go trekking through the galaxy: All stars will eventually die, not just the Earth’s Sun.

Are new stars being born? That depends on who you ask.

A scientific study published in 2012 suggests that “nearly all of the stars that will ever exist in our universe have in fact already been born.” However, a scientific study published in 2017 reveals that “there is a massive reservoir of gas and dust, the material of stars, so that stars are forming very actively.”

Even if new stars are being born, Humans would still need to either create an artificial world to orbit a new star or find a suitable planet that is already orbiting a new star. Yet, finding a suitable planet won’t be easy.

From Astronomy.com, 20 September 2018:

If we wish to colonize another world, finding a planet with a gravitational field that humans can survive and thrive under will be crucial. If its gravity is too strong our blood will be pulled down into our legs, our bones might break, and we could even be pinned helplessly to the ground.

In summary, Mankind will have overcome several obstacles in order to escape Earth’s eventual destruction, and it might take a billion years for Mankind to discover how to overcome those obstacles. After all, life isn’t Star Trek.