Posted by Kate Harveston on Aug 15, 2018

How Can We Do a Better Job of Prioritizing Addiction Treatment?

Many addiction services are tailored toward serving recovering alcoholics, but discussions surrounding opiates and other drugs largely circle around prevention instead of treatment. Many take opiates to reduce legitimate pain and may end up unintentionally dependent on the substance.

Over 21 million people struggle with substance abuse disorder (SUD), and over 50,000 people died in 2016 from an opioid addiction out of 64,000 total fatalities linked with drug use. Only a fraction of those with a SUD get treatment, and alcoholics are more likely to find assistance than opioid users.

When insurance offers support for drug treatments, people are more likely to reach out, but it’s also important for local government agencies and community service programs to lend their support to those suffering from a SUD. Unfortunately, stigma and shame hold many sufferers back from seeking treatment, and when they do receive treatment, do sufferers receive continued support beyond that? How can sufferers receive the support they need during and after treatment?

Creating an Open Dialogue

Tracking numbers for those needing and seeking treatment prove difficult, but when more services report increased intakes seeking support, it’s reassuring that sufferers desire recovery over denial. Sufferers face the stigma of being addicted and its associated denial, and they also have lives, families and jobs that can’t get placed on hold while they receive treatment. Some centers for treatment may be far away from home.Waiting lists for public outpatient centers also put doubt in the hearts of sufferers that just want to get better. The time frame adds pressure. Sufferers decide to seek help, that they’re ready, and end up hearing they have to wait for weeks. It’s easy to lose motivation in light of that disheartening message.

Users must understand that asking for help is okay, and encouraging open dialogue about widespread substance abuse of all types and resulting struggles will help eliminate toxic perception and judgments, particularly in families and the community. Addiction is a legitimate illness and pervasive public health concern. From the neighborhood to legislative offices in Washington, DC, open dialogue needs to take place to bring about better resource and support options because misplaced judgment helps no one.

Gaps in Financing

Some public treatment facilities struggle with analyzing financial eligibility because gaps in coverage exist and providers want to see what they can do solve those hiccups. One way to keep sufferers motivated in seeking treatment while they may end up on a waiting list is connecting with them with a support group.

One in eight people who struggle with alcohol dependency also suffer from a drug use disorder, and eight million people who suffered from a mental health disorder also dealt with SUD. For those folks, treatment comes in many forms, such as talk therapy, medication or inpatient commitment or outpatient therapy. In many cases, clinicians may combine forms to better assist their patients — the ones who can afford it or are fortunate enough to get off the waiting lists. Public rehabilitation centers rely on public funds, so waiting lists can mean a death sentence for sufferers.

Treatment Continues After Release

Treatment isn’t a one-off commitment or program. Treatment continues after release from a program and a first course of medication or a year of talk therapy. So, you try, and try again.

Sufferers are in need of support as treatment continues and they deal with complicated emotions and situations that arise, such as healing personal relationships or finding or maintaining a job. Many who seek treatment may need to give up their jobs or take a leave of absence that affects their ability to bring home money. Sufferers are at less risk for relapse when they receive support in form of support group meetings, workforce training and follow-up care with mental and medical health providers.

Substance dependency programs that include family therapy increase retention and engagement in treatment — this reduces the likelihood of dependence and improves social and family functioning.

Some programs in particular regions don’t offer treatment solutions for those with prescription drug addictions or heroin, and these sufferers have nowhere to turn. The may receive recommendations for programs they can’t access. How do these sufferers know what their triggers are and how to manage them?

The ACA originally aimed to offer Essential Health Benefits that included mental illness and substance abuse support, but one of the greatest struggles sufferers still face is receiving rehabilitation and care for co-current behavioral and substance use disorders. While providers are willing to work with customers to find a solution, patients feel left behind and hopeless because of the back-and-forth process, and insurance companies feel reluctant to cover particular kinds of inpatient treatments with in-depth care requirements.

Moving Forward to Comprehensive Care for All SUD Sufferers

Addiction treatment is time-sensitive, and all the back-and-forth results in sufferers feeling discouraged and giving up. At worst, placement on a waiting list with no support ends up with someone in jail or passing away — and the cycle continues.

Opening up dialogue, providing community and support for patients, filling in coverage gaps and increasing resources during and after treatment adds to the likelihood of a sufferer’s recovery without multiple relapses. Recovery takes time, and each patient has their own pace. Many variables factor into whether or not a sufferer will receive treatment and transition well back into their community, but treatment is only half the battle. We need to do better.