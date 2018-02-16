Posted by Evan Sarzin on Feb 16, 2018 in Crime, Government |

House of Thugs

“Lock Them Up,” the chant rises up. The tall dark-suited, white-shirted men, with monochrome neckties and spray-top haircuts will exit in the same kind of black SUV which had brought them to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and with the force as if they’ve been belched from a furnace, which, in a way, they have

An estimated 130 White House staffers all in need of security clearances for their work, have been rolling along, their superiors and themselves oblivious to the risk they pose. This dereliction by senior personnel is on a par with giving the Lamborghini to your kid with the newly-issued learner’s permit. “Have fun in Vegas, Junior.” What could possibly go wrong?

It’s not that serial wife-beater Bo Porter was planning to sell the daily intelligence briefing to the highest bidder, It’s that he could be forced to cough up classified information to anyone possessing photos of his black-eyed ex-wife. People with shameful secrets are vulnerable people, ripe for exploitation.

Son-in-law Jared Kushner, senior adviser and roving envoy to Russia and the Middle East, does not have and never will get security clearance. Nor will Princess Ivanka. Kushner is being denied clearance for denying his meetings with Russians, exactly the kind of behavior an unclassified White,House Official should never do undertake. Like trying to establish a back channel to the Kremlin, kept secret from American intelligence. This intention to commit crimes is well beyond the obvious Trump amateur hour.

And there are still 128 to go. The White House filled up its ranks with people having criminal histories. Ruling this pandemonium, floating above it all, is Gen. John Kelly, the chief of staff, brought in as the new sheriff hired to restore peace to this wild-west town. But the opposite has occurred. Kelly has been fully aware that a sizable part of the administration staff was a ticking bomb. He has been compromised and will be leaving soon. Even Sara Sanders won’t shill for him. She’s dodging Kelly Questions at her daily briefings, forcing him out into the open. Kelly has been spinning stories about his ignorance of Porter’s violent history.

“Thug” is derived from India. The Thugs were a gang of men , of criminal and violent disposition, engaging in assassination and other mayhem in devotion to Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and destruction, but also regarded as the mother of the universe. This brings a nice irony to Kali’s followers as well as the lawless mob now inhabiting the highest precincts of the American government.

It was thought that incompetence would be the worst part of a Trump presidency. In his thuggishness, he is far worse than incompetent.Trump’s lawlessness, his hostility to the rule of law and those who honor and enforce it, makes him a Thug, in its original and contemporary meaning. This White House is a place of evil, violence and lawlessness.

