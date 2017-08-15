"Dante once said that the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in a period of moral crisis maintain their neutrality." - John Fitzgerald Kennedy

In the aftermath of the Charlottesville tragedies (pl.) and of Trump’s cowardly attempts to not ruffle his “alt-right” base’s feathers, many comparisons have been made of Trump’s faintheartedness to the words, moral leadership and clarity of past presidents.

One of the most oft-quoted, pertinent statements on moral leadership I have seen in the past few days is the one President John F. Kennedy made in Bonn, Germany, on June 24, 1963.

Dante once said that the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in a period of moral crisis maintain their neutrality.

Another statement that struck me is one, not by a president, but by a respected, American journalist and political commentator, E. J. Dionne Jr., referring to Trump’s refusal to clearly identify the bigots and domestic terrorist in Charlottesville:

A president who cannot bring himself to say this immediately and unequivocally squanders any claim to moral leadership.

But it is not only former presidents who are being quoted or journalists who are speaking out about the current president’s moral weakness.

“Regular” Americans, by the tens of thousands, are expressing their outrage at and disappointment with this morally-lacking president.

While one does not have to be a poet to express such feelings well, it always looks and sounds better in poetry form.

Here is my good friend and patriot doing what he does so well, speaking from the heart and from decades of brave and devoted service to his country, recalling the words, character and courage of a great President.

“Ask not what your country can do for you

Ask what you can do for your country”

JFK’s wise and inspiring words still in our memories glisten

But it’s sad; it’s pathetic that Donald J. didn’t listen

As the least prepared and most ineffective President we ever did see

His sole focus is me, me, and me

No business interests did he flee: we’re still waiting for his tax returns to see

Fortunately, his shady business past: is being investigated at last

While he blusters, backstabs and insults: he has produced no promised results

His ever-changing administration is lame: and it’s others he does blame

Now his inner circle: “in them he trusts”: is his family that he holds tight

And a strange sloppy figure: Steve Bannon of the Alt-Right

So, when the KKK, Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists our values debase

Trump doesn’t immediately chastise them: they are part of his “base”

“I’d like to punch him in the face”: he jeered at a campaign event

An inflammatory dialogue of hate and violence is the message he sent

His staff has to re-write his comments: to “explain what he meant”

But the thinking public can easily see: just other examples of his hypocrisy

Trump’s “fire and fury” comment reflect his knee-jerk bullying ways

Not the calm and calculated approach by JFK: in the Cuban Crisis days

A blockade he set up: but it was negotiations he was about

While resisting “pull the trigger” advice: he compromised to make things nice

JFK, a war hero and experienced Senator of note: played just the right note

He knew how to close a deal: not like Trump who just blusters and squeals

His unannounced agreement to meet Kremlin’s desired “deal closer”

Moving U.S. missiles from Turkey was gutsy and quickly the crisis was over

He was articulate and cerebral: a book reader and writer: no TV nor Twitter for he

On civil rights, he took a courageous stand: no fawning to extremist of the land

Born to wealth: it was service to his country: not riches for himself

No President’s pay did he take: but unlike Trump: no publicity stunt did he make

Now I make the above comparisons: because I’m a concerned American

We all need to demand a return to normalcy: after all we are a Democracy

I hope that Trump’s shady dealings will be exposed in the current investigations

If not, then it’s our duty to hold him to account: and in 2020 to vote him out

Lead photo, credit John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

