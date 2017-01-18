For many of the thousands (millions?) planning to march this week, this may be their first protest. Whether you're marching in Washington DC or Washington State or points in-between or outside ... this is for you. These tips are written with novices in mind.

If my Facebook circles are representative, thousands (millions?) of people plan to take to the streets on Saturday 21 January as part of the national Women’s March. There are more than 600 events scheduled worldwide.

For many, it may be their first time in a protest. After all, it’s been since 1860 that the nation has seen such widespread protest over a presidential election.

The First Amendment protects “freedom of speech” as well as “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” So we have a constitutional right to demonstrate!

There are a lot of advice posts traversing the interwebs. I’m capturing a few of them here. The first techie points are how-to reminders:

How to disable fingerprint ID on your phone

Android devices: check owner’s manual; disabling may depend on device manufacturer

iOS devices: go to Settings -> Touch ID & Passcode then remove each recorded fingerprint. If you decide at the last minute that you need to disable fingerprint ID, holding the wake and home buttons for 10 seconds to force restart the device. After restarting, Touch ID is disabled; you must enter the passcode to access the device. How to take photos without unlocking your phone (because it’s safer to take photos with the phone locked if there’s a chance it could be confiscated)

Android Nexus devices: double-press the power button.

iOS devices: at the lock screen, swipe left. How to encrypt your phone calls and texts

Install and use Signal (iOS and GooglePlay) Carry cables and batteries

Whether you carry a small backpack or a waist pack, bring along at least one fully charged battery pack and whatever cable you need to charge your phone. Check to see if backpacks are allowed (reportedly they are not in DC). Put a zip lock plastic bag in there in case of rain (I’m looking at you, Seattle).

More digital security tips from EFF.



Practical tips

Dress in layers, avoid flashy jewelry, have something for your neck/hands/head Wear comfortable shoes (waterproof) and wool socks (it’s winter!) Pack as much water and energy bars as feasible Have photo ID, insurance card, a debit card, and some cash



But here’s the meat of this piece.



First, think about what you might say if approached by someone who appears to be a reporter.

From colleague and friend Jone Johnson Lewis:



Third, be prepared for a confrontation with police

Check with your local ACLU and download their mobile justice app for your state, if there is one.

These tips are from the ACLU of Washington DC (pdf):

Risking arrest? Carry $100 cash and 3 days’ worth of any essential medication, in its original bottle. Make emergency child care plans if you have children. Put a password on your phone to protect against searches. Memorize (or write on your arm) numbers for your family, your lawyer, and jail support. Not a U.S. citizen? Know your immigration number (“A” number) if you have one. Visit nipnlg.org/tools.html for additional guidance. Undocumented, under court supervision, or have a record? Think hard and talk to a lawyer about the risks of arrest! Consequences can be worse for you than most people. A person with a disability, special medical needs, or limited English? Carry a card or wear a bracelet to explain your situation should the need arise. Gender non-conforming? MPD respects gender designations on driver’s licenses so have an accurate license if possible.









Featured Image / WikiMedia / 2016 November 12

