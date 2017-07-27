You worry about how to be more in control of your impact on the environment, yet you’re not quite ready to go completely off the grid. You also realize mainstream society isn’t as predisposed to green living as you’d like. Therefore, almost every aspect of your life involves a concerted effort to ensure an eco-friendly existence. Whether it’s the extra journey to the local produce store or reading this guide before you embark upon a new residential or commercial project; the rewards far outweigh the sacrifice. Let’s get working on a return on your green investment!

If you look at the five basic needs— oxygen, sleep, water, food, and shelter— shelter provides a foundation for the rest of your needs and the non-essentials following them. The space in which you live influences your outlook on the rest of the world, whether at home or in the office. Even if you describe yourself as green-curious, taking steps to prepare a living or working space with a smaller environmental footprint will reward you more than you could imagine. Take a look at the following tips for eco-friendly homes and offices—some of the recommendations are simply good practice and money-savvy such as energy efficiency and using a skilled workforce, but there are a few gems on building materials and equipment you can’t afford to miss if you’re a greenie!

1) Educate Yourself!

Congratulations, you’re on the right path! Choosing to create an eco-friendly house or office effectively appoints you as a project manager. This means you need to know what you’re talking about to navigate discussions with architects, contractors, and suppliers.

On some occasions, you may need to know more about the green construction world than they do. Familiarizing yourself with necessary equipment will keep your construction progress moving forward in an efficient manner. Make sure you know what eco-friendly options are available to you and how they compare to each other whether it’s roofing, walls, insulation or toxin-free paints. Construction doesn’t have to have a negative effect on the environment!

2) Get Green-Savvy Partners!

This may not be possible for everyone depending on your location and/or budget so fear not. If you do step number one well enough, you shouldn’t have a problem.

For those lucky enough to delegate, find an architect and/or contractors who are familiar with, and have previously built homes in line with, the basic principles of Passivhaus or LEED. They will be aware of the finer details you may have missed. These could include knowing how to maximize space while increasing energy efficiency by building “up not out, ” and the correct ratio of window to wall depending on which direction they face.

3) If in Doubt, Go South!

This is the simplest, most effective thing you can do if you plan to build an eco-friendly house or office. A south-facing house prepares your house to be naturally warmer in the colder months, saving you hundreds on heating bills and boosting your energy efficiency. It also puts you at an advantage should you choose to go the solar panel route.

Another thought on positioning—allowing enough room for trees on the west side of the house prepares for shade in the warmer months preventing overheated rooms. While proper insulation keeps houses cool in warmer climates, indigenous trees go a step further to regulate the perfect temperature for your living space naturally.

4) Insulate and Aerate!

Insulation is a big deal, guys. People obsess about insulation and rightly so because to do it properly it really has to be done during the initial construction. Structured Insulated Panels (SIPs) are the greenest alternatives to conventional construction out there. The recycled interior and exterior sheathing encase a recycled foam core. This makes SIPs highly energy efficient as well as easy to assemble for both frames and roofs given their clip-on method. Moreover, using SIPs costs about the same as using standard timber and will incur fewer changes given a reduced labor force. Of course, you’ll also save on heating bills and cut out non-air-tight walls by having them custom made.

Good air quality should be the main priority for your new house or office. Incorporating a ventilation system such as ceiling fans throughout the building is far more economical than air conditioners and saves 40 percent on electricity bills in the warmer months. More and more environment-conscious property owners are also opting for energy recovery ventilation (ERV) or heat recovery ventilation (HRV) which exchanges energy to precondition outside air entering the house to be filtered and purified.

A final note on air quality regards volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Along with carbon, they contain bromine, sulfur, oxygen, hydrogen or nitrogen and release harmful emissions. Choosing paints, appliances, cabinetry and other interior/exterior finishes and fixtures without VOCs will protect you and your family or coworkers from an otherwise constant source of toxicity. Greenguard and SPOT are excellent resources for the green-conscious.

If you resonate as a diehard green warrior or one simply wanting to become more green-conscious, your priority should involve improving your living or working space. Going green does far more than protecting your environment, it protects you too—financially and health wise—and provides a cleaner, more sustainable way of life for everyone who exists in that space. While some eco-friendly changes may mean more effort than others, the construction industry is becoming more attuned to green practices which make it easier!

