Posted by Clay Jones on Feb 11, 2018

Good Memo, Bad Memo (Cartoon, Column and Video)

In a normal world where right-wing lunatics don’t base their political beliefs upon ridiculous conspiracy theories, the Democrats in Congress wouldn’t have to release a memo to counter the cherry-picked blatant partisan one put out by the GOP.

The entire gist of the Republican memo is that the FBI broke rules and procedures by using a dossier, funded by the Clinton campaign, to acquire FISA warrants on Carter Page. Their contention is the judges weren’t aware of the source of the dossier when they granted the warrants. This has been proven false. The entire purpose of the memo is to destroy the Special Counsel investigation into the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia.

The Republicans, who waged a high-profile campaign that Hillary Clinton was careless with classified information, released their memo containing classified information. The FBI and Justice Department warned them and Donald Trump about releasing it. Those warnings were ignored.

The Republican memo is three and a half pages. The Democrats countered with a ten-page memo. The president had five days to read and approve, approve with redactions, or reject entirely. Donald Trump decided against releasing the Democrat’s memo. Perhaps five days wasn’t enough time for him to read ten pages. He probably hasn’t even read the shorter memo by the GOP.

Trump claims the Republican memo “totally vindicates” him (it doesn’t). He claims he didn’t release the Democrat memo because it compromised intelligence sources and methods. That was the argument by the Justice Department for the memo he did release, without any redactions.

The Democrat memo would fall on deaf ears anyway. Trump supporters wouldn’t read it and would refuse to believe anything in it if they did. Even now, they use the Republican memo to argue against the Mueller investigation, and make points they wrongly believe are in the memo.

This was a flagrant move by Trump to declassify selective intelligence to undercut the Russia probe and use his authority to keep information secret that does the reverse. Trump is continuing a pattern of obstructing justice. At the very least, it’s hypocrisy.

You can’t ignore warnings from the FBI about releasing classified intel then portray yourself as a guardian of national security. This is the same man who invited Russians into the Oval Office and then shared classified information with them provided by an ally.

If you’re a reasonably intelligent person and can spot the obvious, then you’re aware that Trump is a man who is incapable of comprehension. He’s claimed Obama wiretapped Trump Tower when he was unable to decipher the fact that the Russian spies he hired for his campaign team were caught talking to Russians the FBI was watching.

It was also reported this week that Trump doesn’t read his daily briefings. He’s even argued in the past he doesn’t need the daily briefings because he’s “like a very smart person.” Even a smart person doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. As George Will has stated, Trump doesn’t know what it is not to know.

Trump prefers to get his information from Breitbart, the National Enquirer, and Fox and Friends.

Trump is a moron who is hiding something. The Republicans in Congress need to stand up for their nation and stop helping him. Trump took an oath to protect this nation, and he’s refusing to keep it.

The Republicans need to join the Democrats and protect the nation from Trump.





