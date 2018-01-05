Posted by David Robertson on Jan 5, 2018 in Politics |

Did God Smite Roy Moore?

Now that Doug Jones has been sworn in as Alabama’s newest U.S. Senator, there is one little matter to be settled.

Did God smite Roy Moore? Is a 11/19/17 political cartoon by Pensacola News Journal cartoonist Andy Marlette prophetic?

That cartoon consists of three panels. In the first panel, Roy Moore is on his knees and praying, “Lord, smite mine enemies who do wickedness against you.” In the second panel, God smites with a lightning bolt. In the third panel, we see that it is Roy Moore whom God has smited.

Click here to see the actual cartoon.

Now, consider what Republican politician Michele Bachmann said in August 2016 about Donald Trump’s political rise:

“This is one thing I know from the Book of Daniel: the bottom line of the Book of Daniel is this: it teaches us that the most-high God lifts up who he will and takes down who he will. And I look at this primary race that the Republicans had: 17 great candidates. I actually supported Ted Cruz. I thought he was fabulous but I also see that at the end of the day God raised up, I believe, Donald Trump who was going to be the nominee in this election. I don’t think God sits things out. He’s a sovereign God. Donald Trump became our nominee.”*

According to Bachmann’s logic, God took down Roy Moore. Indeed, in a speech right after his election loss, Moore himself said, “God is always in control.”

If that is the case here, then God wasn’t on Roy Moore’s side after all.

By the way, rumor has it that Moore is refusing to concede another important change. Click here to find out what it is.

*Quote Source:

CBN. (2016, August 30). Michele Bachmann Tells Brody File: God Has Raised Up Trump To Be GOP Presidential Nominee. Retrieved from https://youtu.be/7YUQ6qLplFM?list=PLlRJT_Mq_mrDS4SyjC2gsgJAcNWgqyZX4

