Posted by Doug Gibson on Nov 2, 2018

Ghostly anthology blends legends and the supernatural

Reviewed By Anne-Marie Reynolds for Readers’ Favorite

“Seven Ghostly Spins: A Brush with the Supernatural,” by Patricia Bossano, is a collection of brushes with the supernatural. With their basis in truth and legend, these are your worst nightmares realized. A theater with a ghost; a moonlit walk that leads to a nightmare; the legend of Flo and an unsuspecting cheerleader; Abiku, called across the oceans to cause complete and utter bloody mayhem, and more. Seven tales to bring chills to your spine and haunt your sleep long after you finish reading them.

Seven Ghostly Spins is a chilling read. Seven tales, some short, some long, that delve deep into the paranormal world. I enjoyed this collection of stories, my favorite being She Caught a Ride. It is a well-written collection, each story with its own basis in legend, and each one written succinctly and to the point but with plenty of suspense built up along the way. The characters in each story were likable and easy to relate to and there was enough of a plot in each one, even the shortest ones, to make them worth the read.

I enjoy stories of the paranormal and these were no exception. Bossano has drawn on personal experience and old legends, adding in her own imagination to bring each story fully to life. They were easy to get hooked on from the word ‘go’ and thrilling to read. A good book, I thoroughly enjoyed it and would recommend it to anyone who has a couple of hours to kill with a short story or two.”

