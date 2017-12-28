Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Dec 27, 2017 in 2016 Presidential Election, Politics |

Gallup Poll: Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton Retain Most Admired Titles

Start your countdown now to Donald Trump starting a string of anti-Obama and anti-Hillary Clinton tweets (but, wait, did he ever stop?). He won’t like this Gallup Poll (on the other hand, he’ll just dismiss it as fake which he does on any poll that doesn’t put him first…which is a lot of polls these days):

Americans once again are most likely to name Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as the man and woman living anywhere in the world they admire most, as they have for the past 10 years. The pair retain their titles this year, although by much narrower margins than in the past. Obama edges out Donald Trump, 17% to 14%, while Clinton edges out Michelle Obama, 9% to 7%. The 2017 survey marks the 16th consecutive year Clinton has been the most admired woman. She has held the title 22 times in total, more than anyone else. Eleanor Roosevelt is second with 13 wins. Obama has now been named the most admired man 10 times, trailing only Dwight Eisenhower, who earned the distinction 12 times. Obama won all eight years he was president, plus 2008 — the year he was first elected — and this year, his first as a former president. But Clinton’s and Obama’s standings this year are more tenuous than in the past. The 9% who name Clinton is the lowest percentage she has received since 2002, when 7% named her in another close first-place finish. Clinton won the title this year in the same poll she registered a personal low favorable rating. This indicates she remains top of mind for enough people who like her to be named more than any other woman in response to the open-ended question, finishing ahead of some women who may be better liked overall but are not as prominent in people’s minds.

Mother Jones notes:

Trump’s second place standing adds his name to a rare subset of incumbent presidents; those who failed to be named Gallup’s most admired man. The six others who failed to top the list include Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and George W. Bush.

And the Guardian points out:

Many of Trump’s actions in his first year in office have been interpreted as attempts to undo the legacy of Obama, whose qualification for the presidency he has questioned through his championing of the controversial “birther” movement and who famously mocked him for such activities at a 2011 dinner in Washington. Trump also trails Obama in Time magazine Person of the Year wins, 2-1, and 23-14 in appearances on the cover of the same publication, a metric known to be close to Trump’s heart. The Gallup poll may therefore further frustrate the president. #MeToo movement named Time magazine’s Person of the Year

Obama has topped the survey for 10 straight years, since 2008 when he was first elected to the White House. In total wins he trails only the second world war general and post-war president Dwight Eisenhower, who topped the poll 13 times. Eisenhower and Obama are the only former presidents to have retained the title. Clinton’s husband, former president Bill Clinton, has now dropped out of the top 25.

