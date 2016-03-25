Francis, You Beauty

(I wrote this in September 2015 at the time of Pope’s visit to the US. In an increasingly polarized world, I continue to be inspired by this giant of a personality working to bring people together.)



Just as I had promised myself a break from writing, he shows up

Such inspiration, Oh my God

Is this Pope impressive or what

A Fiat 500 in DC

Washing, kissing feet of people condemned by us society

Women, Children, Muslims included

Seriously

His shoes ordinary black and not the crafted red

His car not a Mercedes but with 190K on it a 1984 Renault

His living in modest guest house apartments and not the palatial suites

And his love of spending time with the downtrodden at every opportunity

With eyes closed and in my mind only, I imagined, tried and failed in even imitating such humility

On the side of tears and smiles, this one Pontiff is for the ages

Tolerant and all inclusive, he talks our language, that of the masses

Mixed in with a lot of common sense

And believes in a singular, common Divine

And asks us to be kind

To each other and to this world

And to them less privileged

He totally totally gets it

That our bigger enemy often is not without but within

That war is the supreme villain

That we partner in this planet’s blessings and its sufferings

That when people fight and divide, God often ends up on the losing side

That a nuclear truce is an unclear truce

Recommending a “Culture of Care” he is clearly brokering Worldly Peace

Please pretty please

Can we all unite behind him for some days

For our very sake

Pape

You can be my Pied Piper any day of the week

And so what if I am a Muslim, a Hindu, an Atheist

It is obvious that so many have his ear

Dear Catholics shall we share him with you for I know it won’t bother him a bit

