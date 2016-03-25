Republish
Francis, You Beauty
(I wrote this in September 2015 at the time of Pope’s visit to the US. In an increasingly polarized world, I continue to be inspired by this giant of a personality working to bring people together.)

Just as I had promised myself a break from writing, he shows up

Such inspiration, Oh my God

Is this Pope impressive or what

A Fiat 500 in DC

Washing, kissing feet of people condemned by us society

Women, Children, Muslims included

Seriously

His shoes ordinary black and not the crafted red

His car not a Mercedes but with 190K on it a 1984 Renault

His living in modest guest house apartments and not the palatial suites

And his love of spending time with the downtrodden at every opportunity

With eyes closed and in my mind only, I imagined, tried and failed in even imitating such humility

On the side of tears and smiles, this one Pontiff is for the ages

Tolerant and all inclusive, he talks our language, that of the masses

Mixed in with a lot of common sense

And believes in a singular, common Divine

And asks us to be kind

To each other and to this world

And to them less privileged

He totally totally gets it

That our bigger enemy often is not without but within

That war is the supreme villain

That we partner in this planet’s blessings and its sufferings

That when people fight and divide, God often ends up on the losing side

That a nuclear truce is an unclear truce

Recommending a “Culture of Care” he is clearly brokering Worldly Peace

Please pretty please

Can we all unite behind him for some days

For our very sake

Pape

You can be my Pied Piper any day of the week

And so what if I am a Muslim, a Hindu, an Atheist

It is obvious that so many have his ear

Dear Catholics shall we share him with you for I know it won’t bother him a bit

Dr. Arif Ahmad
  • Sal Monela

    Thank you Dr. Ahmad for this excellent article. Francis has a difficult job ahead of him that will probably not be completed during his lifetime. This liberal Catholic is hoping and praying that his church, in the future will be know for the things that is for such a social justice and compassion for the poor, rather than those that it is against. It will take time to root out the reactionary and sometimes corrupt middle management of the church. I hope that I and those who feel like I do have the patience to see it through.

    • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

      I agree Sal. And thank you Dr. A.

      Many think Francis has a big job in part because his two predecessors put in place hundreds of bishops and archbishops and cardinals, many of whom began acting like kings, instead of servants of the poor… significant numbers of hierarchy who narrowed and narrowed the most beautiful parts of the Faith, until belonging became litmus instead of Christ’s warm welcome to all.

      I’d call Francis, like JXXIII, a visionary, that is being able to see far ahead while sheltering the bloodline. Many say Ratzinger and JPII in wanted to solidify the outdated church of their childhoods, that then fell apart before their very eyes, with billions of dollars paid out for seeming lack of vision, pretend, or real, and as a result schools and churches often handmade and paid for by the POOR, were demolished, sold or abandoned, parishes decimated. Add to that a creeping involvement in secular political matters and sucking up to the wealthy who had their own political agendas… those together were disasterous…. cutting arteries instead of sheltering the most beautiful bloodlines of grace and charity and love. And unity. The Church, like many a nation became a bipartisan no crossing the aisle, mess.

      I hold with Sal, let us see more healing and helping, in our lifetimes.

      I particularly like Dr. A’s lines:
      all inclusive, he talks our language, that of the masses

      Mixed in with a lot of common sense

      And believes in a singular, common Divine

      And asks us to be kind

      To each other and to this world

      And to them less privileged

      • Dr. Arif Ahmad

        Appreciate the comments Dr. E. Yes and I believe he is behind the diplomacy leading to peace with Iran and Cuba. My intuition by adding the dots. Also the way he spoke to Congress about the blood money, weapons industry and wars was impressive. I believe the speaker was crying behind him and then resigned soon afterwards. A very brave and loved soul indeed. May God elevate his status even more, Amen.

    • Dr. Arif Ahmad

      Thank you so much for the comments Sal.

  • I belong to a Catholic Apologists group (Apologist means explaining, not apologizing). I was wondering if I was out of touch with the Church, because most of the others concentrated on the politically conservative agenda. Then Pope Francis came, and he confirmed all of my claims for fifteen years. It is nice to know that I got a few things right, at least.

    • Archangel

      “wondering if I was out of touch with the Church, because most of the others concentrated on the politically conservative agenda. Then Pope Francis came, and he confirmed all of my claims for fifteen years. ”

      beautiful.

  • victorialena

    Thank you so much for the beautiful words, Dr. Ahmad. He’s my Piper too. May the world hear and follow his Divine song of goodness–Oh! it is getting so hard to hear amidst all the shouting and terrible insulting…

    • Dr. Arif Ahmad

      Thank you for the kind remarks. It amazes me to no end to see how many of us are bound by the same fabric of civility and common good.

  • sparrow

    Never really had a clue as to what a true Pope could be, it always seemed like the ole boys club and more political and power driven, then along comes Pope Francis… He sure touches the depth of my soul, truly he is blessing to the world… and he is so very human… <3

    Thanks for this post, sometimes it is really good to share that which we love on a political blog..

