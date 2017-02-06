“If everyone else is trying to avoid controversy, isn’t that the time when brands should take a stand for what they believe in?” - Rob Shapiro, chief client officer at Brunner

Those who, along with millions of Americans were watching the Super Bowl half time show, saw an ad by the family-owned company 84 Lumber about a Mexican mother and daughter, trying to make their way to the land of promise, the land of opportunity, the land of freedom.

In the ad shown at Super Bowl LI, “The Journey Begins,” the journey ends for mother and daughter at a barbed-wire fence that appears to be the border with the United States.

Then, the message “See the conclusion at Journey84.com” appears on the screen.

The barbed-wire fence was supposed to be the infamous Wall that Trump has promised to build dividing our country from Mexico.

However, that is not what Fox wanted the American people to see and insisted on an edit of the original ad, sans Wall — “too controversial.”

The Washington Post:

“Ignoring the border wall and the conversation around immigration that’s taking place in the media and at every kitchen table in America just didn’t seem right,” said Rob Shapiro, the chief client officer at Brunner, the agency that worked with 84 Lumber to come up with the ad “If everyone else is trying to avoid controversy, isn’t that the time when brands should take a stand for what they believe in?” But while 84 Lumber believed in its message, Fox, which will air the game on Sunday, thought it was a little too controversial. “Fox would not let us air ‘the wall,’ ” Schapiro said.

You can see the entire ad, Wall and all, below — nothing controversial, just the tragic reality.

Fortunately, this wall has a door…

Click here for reuse options!