Foolishness From NRA

The NRA should be scolded by every decent American.

From Yahoo.com: Nurses, surgeons fire back at NRA with pictures of gun trauma: ‘#ThisIsMyLane’

Just days after a single gunman took the lives of 12 at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the National Rifle Association sent an angry tweet Thursday suggesting that the medical community stay out of the gun debate. “Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control,” wrote the NRA. “Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves.” On Saturday, nurses, doctors, and emergency medical services who have spent years trying to save the lives of gun violence victims launched a viral campaign in response: “#ThisIsMyLane.”

The NRA tweet is just the latest example of someone trying to silence those with opposing opinions.

Earlier in 2018, Fox News pundit “Laura Ingraham Told LeBron James To Shut Up And Dribble” when James expressed a political opinion during an interview.

When one doesn’t want a diversity of opinions expressed or unpleasant reality mentioned, then one is prone to do this:

The proper response to speech that you don’t like is more speech from your side, or so members of the political Right keep saying. Thus, it is hypocritical for people on the political Right to try to silence those they disagree with.

Someone should tell self-important NRA leaders that freedom of speech is just as important as the 2nd Amendment.