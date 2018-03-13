Posted by Guest Voice on Mar 13, 2018 in Politics |

Five ‘March Madness’ Predictions for American Politics

By Colleen O’Connor

In a bit of March Madness, here are five fearless predictions that may actually come true.

1. President Trump will defy his critics and meet with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

China and Russia will guarantee that the Hermit Kingdom keeps its pledge to suspend all missile tests until that “summit.”

Why? Because the international press that will attend this historic moment suits both leaders’ style. Indeed, Kim Jong Un will probably provide Trump with a suitable parade to mark the occasion.

For his part, Trump will invite North Korea’s leader (and his charismatic sister) to the White House and produce an even bigger military arms parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, with “a lot of flyovers.”

Trump hopes to demonstrate—once and for all—who possesses the bigger “nuclear button.” But, no tanks. They tear up the roads. Estimated cost $10-$30 million.

2. The “Stormy Daniels” porn star story will continue to dominate headlines via court cases, teaser headlines, and savvy interviews.

To the dismay of the President, this story is not going away. And the details will enter into the arena of the Russia investigation.

Her performance art matches the President’s.

According to Stormy’s lawyer, at least ten people have offered the alleged Trump mistress a million dollars to tell her story. The money is intended to cushion her against possible monetary damages for violations of a “do not disclose” agreement that she signed—though Trump did not—in return for a $130,000 payoff.

Learning who is behind the funds, and whether it constituted an illegal campaign contribution or a bribe, will produce at least two felony counts in the special counsel’s probe—and the possible cooperation of Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

3. The Democrats will take back control of the House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi will be re-elected Speaker.

She and Feinstein may retire before their terms end. Such graceful exits will allow for their hand-picked successors to enter the fray.

Watch today’s special election in Pennsylvania—a district that Trump carried by 20 percent. The self-styled Republican candidate, who boasts, “I was Trump before Trump,” will lose to the younger, better looking, pitch-perfect, photogenic Catholic Democrat–something the country is in short supply of.

The Senate is also in play.

4. More members of the Trump circle will exit—gracefully or not—including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The financial entanglements and political dead weight of their business ventures are already ensnaring the President. Time to cut them loose.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier looks to be another ex-cabinet member — and Trump ousted him today. Count on two or more of the lavish spending secretaries to also be shown the door.

5. More dubious characters will surface, with increasingly felonious financial ties to the Trump organization.

The final special counsel’s findings will rival the classic Tolstoy novel “War and Peace”—in characters, intrigue and volume. It’s destined to be required reading in future university political science and law classes.

And a bonus prediction: The President’s insults and tweets will continue unabated.



Colleen O’Connor is a native San Diegan and a retired college professor. This article is reprinted from The Times of San Diego which, along with The Moderate voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.

Graphic: Shutterstock.com

