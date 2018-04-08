Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Apr 8, 2018 in At TMV, Autocracy, Democracy, Journalism, Media, Politics, Totalitarianism |

First They Came for the (‘Fake’) Media…

First, they came for the media, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a member of the media. Then they came for the journalists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a journalist. Then they came for the bloggers, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a blogger. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak, write or blog for me.

With my apologies (and thanks) to Martin Niemöller

Last November 2 was “International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.”

In “‘International Day to End Impunity Against Journalists’ Missed Trump,” I criticized the State Department for its hollow statement on the U.S. “dedication to promoting a free, professional, and independent press abroad, (emphasis mine) and to advocating for accountability for those who would undermine a free press with threats, intimidation, and violence.” This while the Trump administration continues to attack our own free press, media, journalists and, in effect, the First Amendment. The article provided several examples.

What else could happen to diminish the First Amendment in the bastion of free speech and press freedom – the United States of America?

Well, fast forward to last week.

In another sign of the (Trump) times, on April 3, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) put out a Request for Information (RFI) seeking a contractor ostensibly to provide DHS “with traditional and social media monitoring and communications solutions.”

Under the benign-tumor-sounding title of “Media Monitoring Services,” DHS is requesting information from companies “to ascertain” that they are capable of performing the requirements of the plan, which “shall”:

…enable NPPD/OUS to monitor traditional news sources as well as social media, identify any and all media coverage related to the Department of Homeland Security or a particular event. Services shall provide media comparison tools, design and rebranding tools, communication tools, and the ability to identify top media influencers.

Both Bloomberg Law and Forbes report that DHS’ SOW includes the monitoring of “hundreds of thousands of news sources around the world and [compiling] a database of journalists, editors, foreign correspondents, and bloggers to identify top ‘media influencers.’”

Such a list of professional journalists and ‘top media influencers,’ would seem to include bloggers and podcasters, and monitor what they’re putting out to the public,” according to Bloomberg Law.

“The DHS wants to track more than 290,000 global news sources, including online, print, broadcast, cable, and radio, as well as trade and industry publications, local, national and international outlets, and social media,” says Bloomberg Law.

According to Forbes, the RFI outlines “a plan to gather and monitor the public activities of media professionals and influencers and are enough to cause nightmares of constitutional proportions, particularly as the freedom of the press is under attack worldwide.”

Forbes asks, “What could possibly go wrong?”

Their answer, “A lot”:

The successful contracting company will have “24/7 access to a password protected, media influencer database, including journalists, editors, correspondents, social media influencers, bloggers etc. : “Any and all media coverage, as you might imagine, is quite broad and includes “online, print, broadcast, cable, radio, trade and industry publications, local sources, national/international outlets, traditional news sources, and social media.” The database will be browsable by “location, beat and type of influencer,” and for each influencer, the chosen contractor should “present contact details and any other information that could be relevant, including publications this influencer writes for, and an overview of the previous coverage published by the media influencer.”

Freedom House, which has been a staunch advocate for democracy, political freedom and human rights for nearly 40 years, listed in its “Freedom of the Press 2017” report:

• Global press freedom declined to its lowest point in 13 years in 2016 amid unprecedented threats to journalists and media outlets in major democracies and new moves by authoritarian states to control the media, including beyond their borders. • United States President Donald Trump disparaged the press, rejecting the news media’s role in holding governments to account for their words and actions.

Forbes states that the report goes one step further, “But it is the far-reaching attacks on the news media and their place in a democratic society by Donald Trump, first as a candidate and now as president of the United States, that fuel predictions of further setbacks in the years to come.”

Hoping that such attacks on our democracy and freedom of the press will elicit legal challenges from organizations and backlash from the public – “that means you” – Forbes concludes:

If you think the idea of the U.S. government’s compiling and monitoring a list of media professionals and “top media influencers” is a potential threat to democracy, now would be the perfect time to call your local and congressional representatives to let them know how much you value a free press and the freedom of speech, just in case they’ve forgotten. Sleep tight, kids!

I may not have to worry about this since I am neither a journalist nor a “media influencer.”

However, some of our more accredited contributors perhaps should.

On second thought, all Americans better worry!

